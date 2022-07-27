Police are responding to a serious incident on the Midland Highway that happened just before 7.30pm on Wednesday night.
Tasmania Police and emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 7:30pm, arriving to find one person, the sole occupant, trapped inside the vehicle.
A police spokesperson said a woman was extracted from the car, and had been taken to hospital as a result of the crash and that no one else had been injured.
Police have sent a drone to the scene to further investigate what may have happened.
Anyone with information about the crash or relevant dash cam footage should contact Launceston Police on 131 444.
More to come.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
