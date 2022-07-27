The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Woman taken to Hospital after serious crash

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated July 27 2022 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crash at Midland Highway. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Police are responding to a serious incident on the Midland Highway that happened just before 7.30pm on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.