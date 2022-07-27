Bad driver and stubby thrower gets jail

A Rocherlea man who did three laps of a George Town roundabout while spinning the wheels of his car was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Connor Mason Apted, 19, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle in a public place with an unnecessary execution of speed and loss of traction on March 16, 2022.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said other motorists had to wait while he drove around.
He said that on March 17 Apted removed a clamping device from a red Holden Commodore. Police found a grinder in the footwell of the car which was supposed to have been clamped for a month.
Mr Fawdry said that on April 12 a party at Haig Street, Mowbray had become rowdy when a beer stubby was thrown at a neighbouring house smashing an upstairs window and causing a tile to crack.
CCTV later showed Apted as the thrower of the stubby. He pleaded guilty to a count of destroy property.
The court heard that he had been in custody for a total of 74 days including from May 28.
Magistrate Sharon Cure also sentenced Apted on a raft of serious offences comprising violence, driving, anti-social behaviour, stealing and burglary.
"He is a very young man, but it can't be ignored that they are very serious matters and unless there is a dramatic change by him it could become a revolving door of going in and out of jail," she said.
Ms Cure said that she was guarded about predicting where he was headed and his prospects of rehabilitation.
She sentenced him to 10 months in jail, but suspended four months for two years. He was also sentenced to a separate three months jail for an aggravated evasion of police which was wholly suspended.
He was disqualified from driving for two years.
He will be on a community correction order for two years from release and will be required to do a range of courses including the Equips aggression program.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
