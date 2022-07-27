The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Connor Mason Apted sentenced to jail for a raft of offences

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 27 2022 - 8:32am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bad driver and stubby thrower gets jail

A Rocherlea man who did three laps of a George Town roundabout while spinning the wheels of his car was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.