The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Devonport's Ashley Riley competing in Devil's Lair tournament

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
July 27 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY TO ROLL: Jesper Svensson, Daria Pajak, Jason Belmonte, Danielle McEwan, Kyle Troup and Devonport's Ashley Riley. Picture: Supplied

Devonport's Ashley Riley is ready to take on the competition in one of the biggest tenpin bowling events to hit the lanes in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.