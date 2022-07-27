Devonport's Ashley Riley is ready to take on the competition in one of the biggest tenpin bowling events to hit the lanes in Australia.
The inaugural Devil's Lair Tasmania, a three-day event which starts on Thursday, will be held at Hobart's Moonah's Zone Bowling Centre.
It features five of the best bowlers in the world.
There's Aussie and number-one ranked Professional Bowlers Association player, Jason Belmonte, Americans Kyle Troup and Danielle McEwan, Sweden's Jesper Svensson and Poland's Daria Pajak.
Riley, who has won four Australian Masters titles along with four World Championship gold medals, was invited by Strike 3 Bowling to take part in the event.
"To bowl against these athletes here in Tasmania with a home crowd is something I'm really looking to and am excited about," he said.
He's hopeful the home soil advantage will work in his favour.
"I think it may do, I love to have the crowd behind me and hopefully if I get on a bit of a roll that may happen and help me get far in the tournament," he said.
Riley is familiar with some of the competition and he's pumped to bowl against all of them.
He has known Belmonte for more than 20 years and has bowled against him before.
"Kyle Troup was the best bowler in the world last year so I'm excited to play against him and I used to watch his father bowl on TV," he said.
"His father was one of my heroes."
Riley explained how much work went into being a top bowler.
"I've always considered myself an athlete," he said.
"We sometimes bowl for 6 or 8 hours per day, lugging around a 15-16 pound bowling bowl.
"Some people see it as a recreation and the joy of it is that you can see it as recreation.
"You can see it as recreation or you can take it as seriously as you like.
"But if you're going to take it seriously, you do need to be an athlete, you need to be fit and take your diet reasonably seriously."
He spoke of how tenpin bowling appeals to people of all ages.
He hopes the buzz around the international tournament can help grow the sport.
"We are considered a low-profile sport and that's not going to change anytime soon," he said.
"But bit by bit and with tournaments like this and around the world, we can do that.
"In America and many parts of Asia it is a huge sport and it's on live TV every week.
"We don't have that here but I think we deserve to have it because some of the bowlers are some of the best athletes you'll find.
"They put into the sport as much as any other sport."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
