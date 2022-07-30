Soulful sisters Vika and Linda to visit state on national tour

Sister duo Vika and Linda Bull not only share the bond of family, but also a love of music.
They came to prominence after singing backing vocals for The Black Sorrows in 1988. They left the band in 1994 to make their own music and released their self-titled album that same year.
Now, Vika and Linda are set to embark on their biggest tour yet, celebrating their 2021 album The Wait, their first new album of original songs in 19 years.
"When we called our album The Wait we had no idea just how apt the title would prove to be," Vika said.
"We have been waiting and waiting to perform these songs live."
Vika and Linda will perform shows in Hobart and Launceston, playing headline shows at theatres for the first time.
"They're going to be really special shows and we're so excited to be going on the road with the wonderful musicians who played on the album," Linda said.
Melbourne's Bull sisters have been singing together their entire lives, starting in church with their mother, Siniva, who came to Australia as a nursing student in 1959.
"Tongans by nature are fun, always laughing, always eating, always singing and always praying," Vika said.
"We learned to sing at church," Linda said.
"Our mother was our teacher and we loved listening to the Tongans singing. It was joyous. We were told by our dad especially to go along to church and listen to the music and the words.
"We wanted to play outside, but our dad who's Australian made sure that we sat and listened because he loved the sound so much. That's was one of the things that attracted Dad to Mum, the strength of her culture.''
From church to the charts, Vika and Linda have enjoyed a remarkable musical journey.
They have both carved their own careers on the theatre stage, with Vika touring the world as the lead in At Last: The Etta James Story. Vika has also starred in Let's Get It On: The Life and Music of Marvin Gaye and Tapestry: The Songs of Carole King, while Linda has starred in Stardust:The Songs of Willie Nelson.
"We are getting a chance to go out and perform our record for the first time in beautiful theatres around the country," Linda said.
"We are excited because it has been cancelled twice so it's a long time coming and we know what it's going to sounds like.''
The two women describe their style as a music of multiple genres.
"We are a mix of all different sounds," Vika said.
"We do gospel, rock and a bit of a country element sometimes. It's based a lot around the harmonies we learnt in Tongan church."
"It's a bit of a mix of genres but the mix that holds it together is the way we sing together, it's the blend between Vika and I," Linda said.
Vika and Linda will perform in Launceston on October 8 at the Princess Theatre.
