Small rises in water levels welcome by anglers

Tasmania's new brown trout season is now just only a week away from this Saturday.
Many of all those northern trout fishers looking forward to its opening, will welcome small but invigorating rises in water levels of the upper South Esk River system.
This certainly includes its important tributaries the Break O'Day and St Pauls Rivers, along with rises in levels of coastal streams just to the east, while popular Lake Leake is now spilling.
Welcome too would be the recent light winds continuing before increasing heat strengthens daily sea-breezes.
Also in the east, a boatload of saltwater anglers have been surprised by a decidedly mixed bag coming aboard.
Fishing squid bait up to about 500 metres down, 20 kilometres out from Schouten Island and right on the edge of the shelf, they finally managed to boat a seven-gilled shark, together with various other succulent fish.
These included hapuku, or grouper, deep-sea gurnard or latchet and gemfish - delectable too, especially when smoked.
Garfish are small but also very tasty.
Now about to the north in Georges Bay at St Helens, they often feed near the surface and call for light gear to fish small hooks holding bait also small, preferably pale in colour and usually fished high in the water under floats.
To attract garfish, berley can be bought from tackle shops and used in small amounts.
