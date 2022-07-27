The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Small rises in water levels welcome by anglers

By Tony Ritchie
July 27 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Small rises in water levels welcome by anglers

Tasmania's new brown trout season is now just only a week away from this Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.