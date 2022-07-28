Many drivers frustrated by legislated speeds in Tasmania

SCOTT Tilyard (The Examiner, July 23) is correct in stating increasing speed does increase the severity of a crash, but concentrating on speed as the primary reason for accidents is a simplistic approach.
If the car was not moving it would not crash but that is hardly the answer.
Advertisement
So why do so many drivers drive over the legislated speed limit? The answer might be that many of these limits are inappropriate and unrealistic and should be reviewed.
Driving past signs lowering the speed limit because of work in progress, only to find no such work evident, increases disrespect from road users. Similarly, trying to force drivers to drive more slowly than road and traffic conditions suggest, depreciates road safety.
No one deliberately crashes their vehicle and drivers are intent on getting from A to B efficiently and safely and that often involves driving over the prescribed limit. But who decides these speed limits and is there any scientific basis for the decisions made?
The legislated speed limits are frequently inappropriate so it is unsurprising so many motorists are accused of speeding. Decreasing a speed limit is a knee-jerk reaction to a crash problem and no evidence exists to prove it is an effective answer.
THE profits of overseas paper producers have priority over the protection of our forests.
We have been led to believe that wood chip production is most important to Tasmania. Keeping our oceans pollution free is not as important as the profits of mostly overseas-owned fish farms.
There is little money for hospitals yet there is plenty for football stadiums. I wonder why so many Tasmanians support a government with these priorities.
ERROL Stewart advocates creating a freshwater lake in the Tamar.
If he's claiming this will improve siltation rates, he'd need to show how a barrage would reduce inflows of sediment from upstream. Beyond that, surely he'd want to be open about the impacts on wildlife of converting a tidal area to a freshwater area. It would wipe out most of the plants and animals that live there, with no evidence it would address the siltation problem.
Little wonder the proposal is not gaining support.
SOUTHERN commentators Hanson and Connor (The Examiner July 21) have opined that if a new stadium is built in Hobart, then the four "blockbuster" games we might get each year must be equally shared between North and South.
Yes, but who can guarantee that? It's entirely up to the AFL, not the Premier. And McLachlan has been totally silent.
Are we so naive as to think McLachlan's directive that a Tasmanian team, contingent on an approximate $1 billion new stadium in Hobart will only host two "blockbuster" games each year? Nonsense.
BLIND Freddy could see why the surge of COVID cases across the state is occurring.
Very few people wear masks and take other precautions. I applaud people who choose to wear their masks. My grandson who attends high school wears his mask to not only protect himself, but also the rest of his family. He has seen first hand what it can do.
And if that isn't stressful enough, there are other pupils who tease him for wearing his mask. Come on people, wake up.
THE political game may be regarded as one of self-interest and false collegiality, for example, the standing ovation from the Conservative benches as British PM Boris Johnson left the dispatch box for the very last time, many who were applauding were the same politicians responsible for his demise.
Advertisement
British Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was still reminding Johnson of "leaving his gold wallpaper bunker" in a state of delusion, with inflation and the cost of living on the rise while the PM believed everything was fine. Johnson retorted to Sir Keir as being a "great pointless human bollard, often referring to the Labour leader during the COVID pandemic as Captain Hindsight.
One of Johnson's last pieces of advice to his successor was to "focus on the road ahead, but always remember to check the rear-view mirror".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.