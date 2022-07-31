As Australians, we want to see our athletes do their best.
In some cases, that can be the boost they need but in others, it becomes a weight of expectation to always achieve, achieve, achieve.
Nick Kyrgios is obviously one of the athletes that our country puts plenty of pressure on to be the best he can be and he's always met with the "he's got so much potential" tag.
He certainly does, don't get me wrong, but maybe Nick is just happy living life how he's doing it.
To be honest, I'd be pretty pleased to be traveling and playing doubles with my closest group of mates and entertaining people on mass, while bringing a whole different set of eyes to a sport I (sometimes) love.
Sounds pretty good when you put it like that.
After being defeated in his first Wimbledon final, Kyrgios spoke of the weight he felt off his shoulders.
"For me it hasn't been easy the last three or four days to block everything out, on socials and everything. Just try and find the balance," he said.
"It's so easy to access all that stuff and I really made a conscious effort to just really focus on the task at hand and I don't think past tennis players understand that either, the older guys, they don't understand how much negativity and opinions just get thrown your way and it's hard, it's really hard to deal with all that."
It proves as fantastic as top-level success is, it comes with a major cost.
Another Australian athlete who has spoken about this recently is golfer Lucas Herbert.
The 26-year-old from Bendigo is ranked 43rd on the PGA Tour having won one tournament throughout his career and boasting a career-low round of 65.
Talking with former AFL footballer Dylan Buckley on the Dyl and Friends podcast, Herbert spoke at length about the high life of golf and why he's happy working with his team at the moment.
"I don't want to be Tiger Woods, I don't want to be at that level ... I don't know that people outside of sport understand that not every player wants to be the peak, elite top of their sport because there is a lot that goes with that," he said.
"The toll that takes on your family and your social life to be that selfish to be successful is brutal and you've got to be a certain type of person to want that.
"I've gotten to 40th in the world and let's say I get to 15th in the world being like I am, is being number one in the world that much more gratifying that it's worth the sacrifice you put on everyone in your family, your friends that whole time?"
For me, it's refreshing to hear elite athletes speak like everyday human beings.
I'm sure that almost everyone either knows someone or is someone that once upon a time had dreams of making it as a professional athlete and for some reason or another life got in the way.
Life forces people to re-evaluate their goals regularly, whether it be in the workplace or the sporting arena and showing that this is applicable to elite athletes can only be a good thing.
Someone who achieved what she wanted and realised that a long career isn't for her is Ash Barty.
Barty had the success, won three Grand Slams and announced her shock retirement in March at the age of 25, citing that she'd given everything to the sport.
Straight away the rumours flew as to whether Barty would return to cricket or take up a new sport like AFLW or golf.
While she's played an exhibition tournament in the latter, she rubbished the idea of going professional.
"You guys just can't accept that I don't want to play professional sport anymore," Barty laughed on The Fox Melbourne's Fifi, Fev and Nick radio program.
"I love golf, it's a hobby of mine. It will not be my profession, I have no intention of making it my profession but I hack around once a week if I can - and I play off four.
"There's no need, there's no desire for me to play professional sport, particularly golf."
Our sports stars don't have to be number one in the world just because you want them to be.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
