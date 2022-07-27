A George Town man who started a fight at a hotel that was reminiscent of the Wild West was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court to a suspended jail term, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Ryan Ashley Griffiths, 45, was found guilty of a count of assault and a count of acting in a violent, quarrelsome or disorderly manner on licensed premises on March 5, 2021.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said that she regarded his role as less than his co-accused.
Griffiths' co-accused Troy Graeme Nettlefold, 44, received a five-month suspended sentence last month after being found guilty of three counts of assault and the count of acting in a violent, quarrelsome or disorderly manner on licensed premises on March 5, 2021.
Griffiths was guilty of one count of common assault against Anthony James Barrenger by punching him numerous times and pinning him to the ground.
In her decision Magistrate Cure said CCTV from the hotel was clear and backed the prosecution case showing that Nettlefold and Griffiths were with a younger man in a hat who was looking for a fight.
The fight started when Griffiths attacked Mr Barrenger by punching him three times.
"There was no obvious need for such a response," Ms Cure said.
"There is nothing physical by way of provocation and he is seated and not posing any threat to Griffiths."
After the initial flurry a complainant, Mr Wilson, moved toward Griffiths, but was grabbed by Nettlefold who punched him about four times.
Nettlefold then walked around the bar and punched Mr Barrenger twice to the back of the head at least two times and then swung at Wilson knocking him out.
Ms Cure said that Griffiths' initial attack was unnecessary and had caused the fight.
She said a barman who was a witness said that Griffiths tackled Mr Barrenger off his stool and had him on the ground.
Counsel for Griffiths, Mark Doyle, said in a sentencing submission that his client instigated the violence but then stopped.
He said Griffiths was usually civic-minded and worked as a soccer coach with under 12's.
The sentence was suspended for 18 months provided he commit no imprisonable offence.
Defence counsel for Nettlefold, Grant Tucker, said the fight resembled the Wild West where it was a matter of who got in first.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
