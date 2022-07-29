Trevallyn woman May Maxwell said the secret to living a century was to never get your driver's licence.
Throughout the course of her marriage, Ms Maxwell said her husband did all of the driving, and when he wasn't around there were always bus stops nearby.
However, when neither option was available, Ms Maxwell was forced to walk.
She said that occurred often, but was nothing new to her, nor was it a hassle.
"When I was a kid, I had to walk to school every day and it just stuck," she said.
"I suppose that's probably one of the reasons I've lived so long, another would maybe be because of all the fresh food I ate on my parent's dairy farm growing up."
Ms Maxwell recently celebrated her 100th birthday, and was treated to a celebration in the company of her friends at Launceston Legacy.
She met many of them at the York Street venue across the 20 years she had been attending, since the passing of her husband.
Originally from Victoria, the couple moved to Tasmania in 1956, and made the Apple Isle their home.
Ms Maxwell said some of her fondest memories had been made here, particularly on trips away with family friends at Bicheno.
"They've all passed away now, but their remaining relatives still treat me like family," she said.
Ms Maxwell also recalled living with her half-brother while studying at a college in New Zealand.
"That was a very happy time in my life," she said.
Ms Maxwell was a secretary for her entire professional life, including stints working alongside several state politicians.
"I worked for Senator [Reginald] Turnbull, who was a doctor," she said.
"When he lost his seat I was lucky enough to be recommended by him to another doctor, Senator Don Grimes, so I was able to keep working, doing essentially the same role."
Ms Maxwell said she found her time within the political environment interesting, particularly as she was able to observe the difference between an independent and a Labor representative.
A life-long book and film enthusiast, Ms Maxwell said the two hobbies were getting harder to engage in.
"My vision and hearing have started to let me down a bit, so I've unfortunately had to give up on films," she said.
"I still read though, thanks to the library staff who send me books with larger text."
Over the course of her life, Ms Maxwell said she'd observed a lot of change.
"When I was a child there were no motor cars, or planes," she said.
"Everything has changed, especially technology ... I'm pretty hopeless with my mobile phone."
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
