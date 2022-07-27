The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

Tasmanian Ratepayers Association president said the $600k facility will serve 'privileged few'

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 27 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHOCKED: Tasmanian Ratepayers Association president Lionel Morrell said he had concerns with the shower block project. Picture: Alison Foletta

Ratepayers have lambasted a second attempt to pass a $600,000 shower room facility at City of Launceston Town Hall.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.