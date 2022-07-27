Ratepayers have lambasted a second attempt to pass a $600,000 shower room facility at City of Launceston Town Hall.
The shower facility plans included showers, change rooms, bicycle storage and waste management facilities.
Tasmanian Ratepayers Association president Lionel Morrell ratepayers weren't pleased with the process of the project.
In December 2021, Launceston council put the job out for tender but did not receive any applications. They approached Tas City Building to cost the job in April 2022, with a cost of $529,000, before GST, and then set a motion to council on July 14 to pass the motion to go ahead with the project with Tas City Building without another tender process.
The overall budget allocation is $610,000.
This motion required absolute majority, it was lost with four councillors absent and two abstained. The motion to approve the project with Tas City Build will return to council today, as it was believed the result did not reflect the council's will.
Mr Morrell said he questioned whether it was reasonable for ratepayers to spend such a huge sum of money, when council are pushing for this project without pursuing another tender process.
"The public certainly don't think that councillors should be expending this sort of ratepayers money on a facility for a privileged few," he said.
"There is no requirement for that employer to provide shower facilities that new developments can require end of trip facilities. "From the Ratepayer's Association point of view we're shocked to see this happening."
Chief officer Michael Stretton said the city had been transparent with the tender process and the project was an effort to invest in council staff.
Mr Stretton said the project would modernise the building to keep it up to standard for a contemporary workforce.
"The council typically prioritises infrastructure spending on the amenity of the public areas in our buildings, and as a consequence there has been underinvestment in staff work spaces and amenities over many years," he said.
While the council said it was about leadership in encouraging people to ride bikes to work, Mr Morrell said there are "precious few who ride to work" given how hilly Launceston is, and how far people live from town.
The council report highlighted the waste facility in the upcoming motion.
"The new waste facility is designed to rationalise the various waste collection areas currently spaced across the Town Hall and annexe buildings into a single area, providing streamlined access for waste and recycling contractors," Mr Stretton said.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
