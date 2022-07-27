Tasmania's rampaging living costs have surged again.
Hobart inflation shot up by 1.8 per cent in the June quarter and by an eye-watering 6.5 per cent in the year to June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated.
Advertisement
That put the annual rise in costs at more than double the last annual reading of Tasmanian wages growth, with the ABS' wage price index for Tasmania increasing by 2.8 per cent in the year to March.
National annual inflation also shot up in the June quarter.
It increased by 1.8 per cent in the quarter and 6.1 per cent annually, up from an annual 5.1 per cent at the end of the March quarter in a pointer to a continued run of interest rate increases as the Reserve Bank tries to push annual inflation down into its 2-3 per cent target zone.
Hobart's latest inflation spike was largely driven by housing, holidays and furniture on the June quarter.
The cost of new dwellings bought for owner occupation was up by 4.4 per cent, while domestic holiday and travel and accommodation costs increased by 5 per cent.
Furniture costs shot up by 8.6 per cent.
Urban transport fares fell by 20.1 per cent due to the free public transport initiative in June.
MORE COMING
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.