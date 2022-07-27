A warm shower is something that most of us take for granted, but for people who are living on the streets its a luxury they don't often get.
Some of them go to extreme lengths to feel clean, with some using public cold shower facilities, such at those at the Cataract Gorge.
Advertisement
But that's set to change, under a new partnership between the Launceston Benevolent Society and the City of Launceston Council.
READ MORE: COVID wave crashes into Tasmanian business
The recently closed YMCA at Kings Meadows will have its doors reopened to the homeless community three days a week to allow access to its two showers.
Launceston Benevolent Society chief executive Rod Spinks said the Benevolent Society and the YMCA had organised a partnership prior to the closure of the facility.
"We had only just started running the program, the lovely people at the YMCA were running it for us, and it'd only been open for a couple of months before the YMCA unfortunately closed," he said.
However, when the Benevolent Society reached out to the City of Launceston Council to gain access to the facility, they were more than supportive and wanted to help.
Launceston Council has begun to take decisive steps to address the growing problem of homelessness in the community.
It opened up council-managed facilities such as toilets and recently formed a homelessness advisory committee to inform the city's response. Mr Spinks when it was first opened, the program was only for Benevolent Society clients, but now it will be open for everyone.
"We have decided to open it up to all the homeless community, regardless of which service they are with. It's open to anyone, no questions asked," he said.
The Benevolent Society will provide towels and toiletries for people using the showers and they can also have a cup of coffee while they wait, if the showers are not available.
The showers will be open on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays each week from 9-11am, but those hours can increase with demand.
Benevolent Society volunteers Jodie Johnson and Ian Smith who were in their first few weeks of volunteering said they wanted to provide a welcoming face for people who needed the service.
"We have had a few people come through this week but not many, we need to get the word out more," Ms Johnson said.
She said she felt like it was important to be a friendly face and create a rapport.
Advertisement
"Everyone has the right to feel like they belong somewhere," she said.
Mr Smith said he'd volunteered with the Benevolent Society after working in volunteer roles with Rotary for many years.
"Homelessness is a desperate problem, we can't solve it because there's just no accommodation around, but if we can make life a little bit easier for these people then we should," he said.
Mr Spinks said he hoped that by offering the service the Benevolent Society would be able to help funnel more people to the services they need, and for them to find new clients to help.
City of Launceston Mayor Albert Van Zetten said they were proud to be able to provide a service like this.
Advertisement
"While the recent closure of the YMCA is disappointing, the council is pleased the facilities are still being put to good use by the community through sports like netball and basketball, and initiatives like this.
"The provision of basic services like toilets, showers and other amenities is a meaningful way we can support people who are experiencing homelessness."
What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.