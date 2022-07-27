The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Year-long ABCDE Learning Site project comes to an end

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
July 27 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEARNING: Mayor Albert Van Zatten and Dr Tony McCormack at the celebration marking the conclusion of the Kings Meadows ABCDE Learning Site. Picture: Craig George

Kings Meadows residents joined in a community celebration on Wednesday to mark the conclusion of the suburb's year-long ABCDE Learning Site project.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.