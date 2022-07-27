Kings Meadows residents joined in a community celebration on Wednesday to mark the conclusion of the suburb's year-long ABCDE Learning Site project.
Nearly 100 Kings Meadows residents are expected to attend this morning's celebration at the Kings Meadows Bowls Club, which coincides with the publication of the Kings Meadows ABCDE Learning Site Report for 2021/22.
The Learning Site program works with a new Launceston suburb each year to facilitate community-driven projects utilising each suburb's greatest resource - its people.
In recent years the program has been hosted at Rocherlea, Ravenswood, Mowbray and Youngtown, with Invermay the next Launceston suburb to host the program.
Projects sparked by the Kings Meadows Learning Site included a mural at Kings Meadows High School, a short film called The Hidden Gems of Kings, new signage to encourage care for local waterways, the It's About Time photographic exhibition at The Manor, the development of the Launceston Tool Library, and historical research by Tony McCormack.
Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten thanked all Kings Meadows residents who had participated in the Learning Site project.
"What I enjoy most about the Learning Site program is that it has consistently unearthed passionate people in different suburbs of Launceston who care about their communities, who want to make a difference, and who are willing to put in time and effort to collaborate with others to achieve that goal," he said.
"Kings Meadows residents have been enthusiastic about the program, proud of their community and excited about the future. It's been fantastic to be involved as that as different initiatives have come to life over the past year.
"The Learning Site program will now shift focus to Invermay for a special extended 18 month period."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
