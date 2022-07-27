Advertisement
Young Victorian trainer Patrick Kearney just failed to record his biggest win when Ashy Boy was narrowly beaten in this year's Tasmanian Derby.
He hasn't been back since but will chase some more Tasmanian stakemoney at the final meeting of the season in Hobart on Sunday.
Only this time he's in search of a much more modest prize.
Kearney's three-year-old gelding King Aviator, a last-start winner at Albury, is topweight for the Class 1 Handicap.
The Ballarat-based trainer is making no secret of why King Aviator is heading south, after also being nominated for Bendigo, Pakenham and Warrnambool in the next five days.
"It was the weakest race I could find," Kearney said.
"We're trying to place him wherever he can get the most wins and be competitive.
"I thought it was worth sending him over and the trip away will also be good for his head.
"He's pretty one-paced but he will give a good kick at the end."
Kearney put King Aviator on the boat on Wednesday night and he will stay with his mate Glenn Stevenson at Wesley Vale.
"Stevo is winning everything at the moment so hopefully a bit of his luck will rub off," the trainer said.
King Aviator's rivals will include Tarkine Eagle, a last-start Elwick maiden winner by almost five lengths, and Recompensa who has been runner-up to promising horses Thelma and Alpine Aviator at two of her three runs since a spell.
Promising stayer Ashy Boy was Patrick Kearney's first and only runner in Tasmania.
The Star Witness gelding had two starts in the state over summer for a 1-1/2 length fifth to Alpine Wolf in the Launceston Guineas and a 3/4 length second to The Nephew in the Tasmanian Derby.
Ashy Boy then returned home to contest some good races including the $200,000 Bendigo St Leger Trial when second to The Cunning Fox and the $200,000 Galilee Stakes at Caulfield when fourth to Mamounia.
Kearney again has his sights on Tasmania with the rising four-year-old.
"He's only just come back into work," the trainer said.
"But down the track I will be looking at the Launceston Cup or something like that."
Victorian jockey Craig Atkinson had his first Tasmanian win soured a little when suspended over his ride on Bell Ringer Boy at Mowbray on Sunday.
Stewards found Atkinson guilty of careless riding in that he allowed Bell Ringer Boy to shift in near the 100m when not clear of Doonican causing that horse to be checked.
The carelessness was deemed to be mid-range and Atkinson was suspended for one meeting.
The connections of Doonican, a former Chris Waller horse having his first start in Tasmania, looked at the patrol film with a view to protesting but decided against it.
Doonican looks a horse to follow from the meeting as he had been caught three and four wide for most of the race before copping the interference.
Trainer Rhonda Hall reported to stewards that first-starter Miami Son, who was a $4.80 to $10 drifter in the 2YO Handicap, was found to be shin-sore on returning to her stables and would now be spelled.
Trainer Mark Ganderton reported that Master Sun, one of the pre-post favourites for the Class 1 Handicap, had been scratched after blood tests revealed a low white cell count (often indicative of an infection).
The horse had been treated with antibiotics.
Pre-post favourite I'm So Cool was a late scratching from the Class 1 Plate after the vet reported the gelding had a nasal discharge.
Trainer Ian Hay told stewards that Stefanidi, who stood flat-footed and missed the start by a big margin in the Class 3 Handicap, would now be retired.
Reinsman Nathan Ford copped a three-meeting suspension over his winning drive on Kenya at Mowbray on Friday night.
Stewards found that he crossed to the lead just after the bell when not sufficiently clear of His Dream Lives On.
As a result, His Dream Lives On, the $3.00 favourite, had to be checked, was forced inside the marker pegs and raced roughly.
Stewards said Ford's good record was taken into account when assessing penalty.
The driver has been in good form in the first half of the season and is in fifth spot on the premiership table with 26 wins.
Conor Crook still heads the table with 41 wins ahead of Mitch Ford on 35, Dylan Ford on 32 and Rohan Hillier on 31.
Beauty Point trainer Rohan Hillier has fared well at the barrier draw for the two $12,000 feature races at Mowbray on Sunday night - both his runners will start from the pole.
First-starter Big Energy will have only five rivals in the Launceston Belmont for two-year-old fillies while in-form Montana Storm will face an almost capacity field in the 4&5YO Classic.
Montana Storm has the highest rating of the 11 horses in his race but the preferential barrier draw was based on lifetime earnings and he has the lowest.
The former Kiwi four-year-old has won two of his three runs since a spell and in between ran third to Sunny Sanz and Be Major Threat in the Golden Mile.
Big Energy is one of four first-starters in the Launceston Belmont.
The others include Nova Baker, part-owned by Hillier but trained at Brighton by Paul Ashwood.
Brighton trainer Bianca Heenan has the only newcomer to have won a trial, Iylac Pakaria scoring in good time at Carrick on July 9.
The filly is a half sister to seven-time winner Iylac Beach.
The other first-starter Gueneveres Angel, trained by Wes Targett, is a half sister to six winners.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
