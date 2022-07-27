The Examiner
Victorian trainer out to atone for narrow loss in Tasmanian Derby

GM
By Greg Mansfield
July 27 2022 - 7:00am
RETURNING: Tasmanian Derby runner-up Ashy Boy spent some time at the beach last summer with leading apprentice Codi Jordan.
Victorian trainer Patrick Kearney will have a runner at Elwick on Sunday.
Montana Storm has the highest rating but lowest earnings of the 11 runners in the 4&5YO Classic.

Young Victorian trainer Patrick Kearney just failed to record his biggest win when Ashy Boy was narrowly beaten in this year's Tasmanian Derby.

