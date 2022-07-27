Clothes thief says she is 'addicted to shoplifting'

A 22-year-old woman told police that she was addicted to shoplifting when apprehended with a stolen bra and underpants, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Tanya Kaylene Kearnes, of Newnham, pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing, common assault, and two counts of unlawfully setting fire to property in April.
Police prosecutor Angela Robinson said that Kearnes was with a co-accused when she stole a green hooded jacket from Target.
Fifteen minutes later Kearnes, and the co-accused woman, then went into Myer where she stole a $69.95 bra and underpants worth $25.
Police located the women in the Brisbane Street Mall where Kearnes admitted that her bag contained "stolen stuff".
Ms Robinson said she told police she was addicted to shoplifting.
Defence counsel Lucy Flanagan said that Kearnes had been found to be unsuitable for a home detention order.
"Given her age jail ought to be a last resort," she said. Ms Flanagan said she had spent two months in custody in the past.
She said Kearnes had initially been charged with arson after setting fire to a caravan which then spread to a house. It had since been downgraded to unlawfully set fire to property.
"This is behaviour she is extremely remorseful about because it is the house where her mother and siblings resided at," Ms Flanagan said.
She said Kearnes had recognised that she may have a problem with stealing, but hoped that a community correction order would point her in the right direction.
Ms Flanagan said the stealing was under the influence of illicit substances when she wanted to obtain goods to sell.
She said Kearnes had not used illicit substances for the entire year and her alcohol consumption was more appropriate.
"This could be dealt with via a wholly suspended sentence," she said.
Magistrate Simon Brown adjourned sentencing until August 5.
On Wednesday Kearnes failed to appear and the charges of stealing, destroy property, assault a police officer and use abusive language to a police officer were adjourned by magistrate Sharon Cure to August 5.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
