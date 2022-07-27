The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tanya Kaylene Kearnes stole goods to sell while under the influence of drugs

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
July 27 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clothes thief says she is 'addicted to shoplifting'

A 22-year-old woman told police that she was addicted to shoplifting when apprehended with a stolen bra and underpants, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.