Gallery: Premier women's teams to duel again at Parrot Park

NTFA premier women's sides Bridgenorth and Hillwood meet again on Friday night after most recently going to battle early this month.
The Examiner's Brian Allen took these snaps from their round 13 encounter.
The Parrots would run away with a 7.6 (48) to 3.2 (20) victory with Emily Nunn, Emily Mckinnell (five goals) and Emma Woods playing well for the victors.
Hayley Bingley, Bianca Hammersley and Meg Cornish were among the Sharks' best.
Bridgenorth, with six wins and seven defeats, is fourth on the ladder while Hillwood is in sixth place.
The Sharks are still chasing their first win of the season.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
