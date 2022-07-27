The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

GNL Hockey: Penguins set for big weekend with two showdowns

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated July 27 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All ears: Queechy's women listen to stand-in coach Matt McRobbie earlier this year. The Penguins sit atop the Greater Northern League ladder. Picture: Paul Scambler

It's a big weekend for the Queechy Penguins as they play in arguably the matches of the round in the Greater Northern League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.