Following early photographers

Behind the lens for me is a way to escape, explore, learn new ideas, learn the stories people share about their past and present experiences as well as their hopes and ideas for the future.
I recently visited the QVMAG Inveresk site by chance where I came across the Natural Visions exhibition in the John Lees auditorium. John Lees was a great man and a true champion of Launceston, who I greatly admired.
He was humbled when I gave him the vision I filmed of him meeting the Queen on her last visit to Launceston, showing his parents.
In the news game, to be first is always a priority, more so now in the digital age to get your story out of the ether including written content, quotes, pictures, plus any vision uploaded to the digital platform for all to read, experience and comment on, generating more news for discussion.
Travelling instantly, it can be uploaded to The Examiner site, unlike way back in the black and white ages of the late 1800s when it would take weeks to see all your hard efforts.
Now take yourself back for a little while and put yourself in the shoes, behind the lens, of these early pioneers of photography like Beattie, Stirling and Allport.
These photographers explored the great unknown, finding hidden treasures to capture in black and white on glass plates while lugging a big bulky wooden box, plus a tripod, up and down unexplored areas like Hells Gates at Port Davey, Cradle Mountain, Gordon River and areas of the Central Plateau. Imagine taking the West Coast Wilderness Railway from the port of Strahan to the mines of Mount Lyell, all the while feeling inspired to take as many images as you could carry.
I asked young Zeke Murray what his initial thoughts were when looking at Thornton-Pickard's camera and tripod. "Very cool", he replied, and went on to say it looked very heavy to carry around, unlike his mum's mobile phone.
One of my favourite images is of Frank Heywood on a dolerite outcrop overlooking a vast expanse. It was taken by Frank Smithies who I imagined said: "Hey mate, just look this way for a minute while a get this great shot of you".
One photo that makes me think is what inspired John King to take probably the first recorded aerial image of Cradle Mountain. I would love to go back and ask him why. He may have replied "to be the first", or "show people a different perspective of the vast splendour of nature".
Not to be outdone, Florence Perrin showed her creativity while at Cradle in the snow. She was a pioneer, taking days, if not weeks, to do what she achieved. Now we can do it as a day trip to enjoy the experience.
These are just a few great people who were there first to explore showing us the beauty of Tasmania. I, like many others, have been inspired to buy a camera, go out and explore these areas, taking pictures, seeking meaning and feeling good about getting behind the lens, exploring nature and seeing the beauty.
One occasion I went walking with my father on the West Coast Wilderness Railway months before it was announced it would be officially rebuilt. We started early in the morning near Lynchford and started our walk along the line, making our way to Halls Creek and up the one in 16 grade to Rinadeena.
I was amazed to see some of the old infrastructure still there. As a teenager growing up on the West Coast, I was led to believe that there was nothing to see other than an old overgrown track. I was amazed to see the old track, rail lines off to one side and rack and pinion on the other side just laying around.
I was excited to be there to see it all, take lots of vision for a documentary I was making. Further down the one in 20 grade to Dubbil Barril, we crossed so many old bridges overgrown with rainforest claiming it all back.
I remember seeing the King River, cutting its way down the slopes forming the gorge of the same name, then crossing the many bridges, amazed by what was still there and what the old navvies achieved to build the railway.
We crossed the King at Quarter Mile bridge as it was the safest place to cross at the time, slowly making our way to Teepookana where mum picked us up.
I was totally exhausted, relieved and very excited by what I had achieved walking and filming the rail line, carrying 30 kilos of camera equipment.
Over the next week I wrote the story and edited the vision just in time for the big announcement to rebuild the railway. This would be as close as I would every get to the early pioneers of photography. I am also thankful for my dad for being there, something I will never forget and always treasure.
Enjoy your adventures behind the lens.
