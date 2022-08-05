The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Brett Jarvis follows the inspiring stories of the early Tasmanian photographers

By Brett Jarvis
August 5 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Behind the lens for me is a way to escape, explore, learn new ideas, learn the stories people share about their past and present experiences as well as their hopes and ideas for the future.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.