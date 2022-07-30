Uni wonderland no more than crumbs

Last month, UTAS made a meteoric rise to the top of my rancour chart.
You may have noticed dear reader, that the wee lasses and lads at UTAS have thrown us the crumbs from their feasting table?
Advertisement
They announced that the masses are allowed to throw hoops at their fancy new basketball courts at Inveresk. (Which, BTW, the masses funded via the Commonwealth's Launceston City Deal.)
And, joy of joy, we might even be allowed to plant broccoli and perhaps the odd flower in their fancy new community garden.
Can I suggest a name? Rufus's Wonderland. I hear Rufus longs to get out of his dark hall, and wander about among those beds of bright flowers and broccoli ... (with apologies to Lewis Carroll.)
My experience has shown that a community garden takes 10 years, three prime ministers, two elections, and at least three broken promises before the first potato is uncovered.
Ruthless has dug that spud and thrown that hoop; he wants you and I to join him. How egalitarian. Let them eat broccoli. He wants to share his bounty.
Cliche after cliche. Did someone say "window dressing"?
As well, we witness from afar, the institution's latest Shakespearean tragedy south of Oatlands, that is, the relocation of UTAS Hobart.
Dearest literati, a panel of 80 will be consulted. (I thought it was a typo.)
Is this 80-member panel a siloed academic's idea of a joke or fantasy tipping?
I may have had access to a transcript:
"Consult. Jolly heck. They haven't seen 'consult'. We'll show them how to consult.
"We'll consult after we've made the decision. We'll consult them 'til they're all consulted out.
"They will be consulted and consulted and consulted again until they beg for the campus to relocate from Sandy Bay to the city formerly known as Hobart.
"We'll rename Hobart. Don't you and I love a rebranding exercise?
"The Hobart rebranding by UTAS will need another committee - let's say of 160 of our nearest and most earnest Hobartians (interim adjective for those south of Oatlands).''
Yes, I made that bit up.
For decades, I have watched the might and power of our UTAS. I've seen them stealthily (yes, stealthily) burn some brilliant academics while simultaneously eating pizza.
Advertisement
Bugger the battle of Falkirk or the siege of Stirling Castle, this is pure McDuff and McBeth. UTAS is a place where the business model requires underlings to don a kilt and a carry a trusted claidheamohmor.(Google it)
A quick check will show I have no academic qualification. My husband and children shine that light in our family. Yes, I'm the worst type of mouthy working class, with 600 words on any Sunday to opine, whine and often giggle at life.
For years I've listened to universities blame government and government blame universities for the failure of the business model of learning.
No committee would be required if the relocation of the Sandy Bay Campus was an exercise in business ethics. That is, a business that respects the dignity and rights of others.
I get cranky when I see the arrogance and business failure of universities where accessories like basketball courts and veg patches are used to hide meaningful change to the academic bureaucracy.
Institutionalised idiocy at best and gowned bullies at worst.
Advertisement
Real courage would be not to blame the buildings for the failure of UTAS but take a long hard look at its senior managers and systems.
Real courage would be not to blame the buildings for the failure.
Did someone say an independent review into the efficiencies of UTAS management culture and decision-making processes and procedures? My solution: let the law faculty run the show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.