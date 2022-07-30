The Examiner

Uni wonderland no more than crumbs

By Danielle Blewett
July 30 2022 - 6:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last month, UTAS made a meteoric rise to the top of my rancour chart.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.