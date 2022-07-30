The Examiner
TasTAFE staff union membership has jumped about 5 per cent

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
Updated July 30 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:00am
TasTAFE staff turn to the union as transition continues

Membership to the education union has jumped about five per cent for TasTAFE employees as the organisation continues its transition to a government business independent of government.

Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Local News

