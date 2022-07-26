Premier Jeremy Rockliff has doubled down on his fighting words over a Tasmanian AFL team.
Mr Rockliff on Tuesday continued his pushback against the AFL's demands, saying the state would not be dictated to by the league and arguing part of the reason the AFL should agree to a team in Tasmania was that it was a state.
Advertisement
A $750 million (or likely more) new stadium in Hobart is the key potential sticking point, and Mr Rockliff repeated the state government would not pay more than half.
The AFL has made clear it does not expect to contribute financially to the stadium.
The league has said a stadium with a roof is a non-negotiable requirement for a Tasmanian team to be approved.
"Whether it's contingent, or however you want to frame it, and I'll take responsibility for this, this team needs and will have a new stadium if it wants a licence," AFL boss Gillon McLachlan said in June.
"And I think Tasmanians will expect that, North and South."
Mr Rockliff floated the possibility of private equity and/or federal government contributions.
He said the state had put up a strong case for the 19th team and "the AFL, frankly, should be embracing it".
"We've made it very clear to the AFL we will not be dIctated to by the AFL," he said.
He did not threaten to abandon the bid, and talked up the economic benefits if the state gained a team, describing them as "massive returns".
Asked if a new stadium was even needed given AFL games were already played in Launceston and Hobart, he said the state's business case included that a stadium was needed.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.