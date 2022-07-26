Paterson Barracks is the oldest publicly owned building in Australia, but a large slice of history will be lost if Defence pursues its sale, a Launceston's history advocate says.
John Dent, from the Launceston History Society, was part of a community proposal to transform historic Paterson Barracks, after it was revealed in 2017 Defence planned to divest the land.
"The history centre is the only proposal in the public domain, but we received an update they would pursue a private sale," Mr Dent said.
Paterson Barracks is the home of Launceston's cadet facilities, however, under a redevelopment planned under the City Deal, cadets would be moved to a purpose-built facility at Youngtown.
Mr Dent said it was a shame the community was likely to lose Paterson Barracks from public hands. He said it was likely it would be sold to a developer or other private owner.
He said any transformation of the interior, which was likely with a private sale, would lose historic architectural details.
"There's internal beams and other details that would be a shame to lose, it's wonderful inside," Mr Dent said.
Paterson Barracks is heritage listed so it would require regulatory approval for any changes to the facade.
The history centre was proposed in 2017 and was formed after several years of planning by community members.
The bold plan, Mr Dent explained, could see a hub created that attracts tourists, researchers and historians, and links the Seaport precinct to the central business district.
Mr Dent said by opening the area up to the community and removing the fences around the facility, the research centre would not only enhance Launceston's heritage but preserve historical collections that were gathering dust and decaying.
The idea formed several years ago, after space needed to be found for the 20,000-odd books in the Launceston Mechanics' Institute collection.
Mr Dent said the community needed to know what was happening with the barracks and to be aware of what would happen if Defence pursued the sale.
On Monday, a Defence spokesperson said the department still had plans to divest the land, as it was identified as "surplus".
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
