The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hawthorn, Western Bulldogs to face-off at UTAS in final AFL round

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
July 26 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMING BACK: Hawthorn's Harry Morrison and Western Bulldogs' Bailey Williams during their match at UTAS last year. Picture: Craig George

Launceston could have a ripping final-round AFL clash coming up.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.