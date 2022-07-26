Launceston could have a ripping final-round AFL clash coming up.
UTAS Stadium will host the round 23 match between Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs on Sunday, August 21.
With just four rounds left, the Hawks and Bulldogs clash could have weight with the eighth-ranked Bulldogs currently in a tight race with St Kilda and Richmond for eighth spot.
The 13th-placed Hawks are unlikely to make finals.
The match at UTAS stadium is scheduled for 1.10pm.
It comes as the AFL released the most recent edition of their rolling fixture on Tuesday.
It means Launceston will host two more games this home and away season.
The Hawks also take on the Gold Coast Suns in round 21.
They'll play at UTAS Stadium on Saturday, August 6 at 1.45pm.
The fixture for week one of the finals will be released at the end of round 23.
Meanwhile, Launceston AFLW product Madi Brazendale received her Greater Western Sydney jumper number on Tuesday.
The teenager who was drafted at pick 75 last month will wear the coveted number 23.
The number is widely recognised as significant given it was the same one worn by NBA basketball great, Michael Jordan.
Ulverstone's Meghan Gaffney, who was also recently drafted to GWS, will wear number 22.
GWS will play their first game of AFLW season seven against the Western Bulldogs at IKON Park on Sunday, August 28.
