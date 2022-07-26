A new psychology clinic will simultaneously help ease growing demand for mental health services and train the future workforce to address a widening skills shortage for the sector.
The University of Tasmania officially opened its new psychology clinic at the Newnham campus, which will be available to take clients from next week.
The clinic is modelled after a successful clinic in Hobart, also run by UTAS, and one Head of the School of Social Sciences Lisa Foa described as "overdue" for the region.
"We've had a clinic in Hobart for over 20-30 years and we've grown that significantly and we realised we needed to move our psychology training out of Hobart and bring it North," she said.
Senior clinical psychologist and director of Healthy Minds Centre Launceston Olivia Boer said there was a chronic need for more psychologists and mental health professionals in the state.
"We find that when people are really ready to access support and they go to their GP, to get a referral, they are referred to a psychologist and then they are waiting significant periods f time, if you're waiting for a clinician with a specific skill set," she said.
Ms Boer said it was not uncommon for patients with a referral to wait between six and 18 months to see a psychologist, which was an unsustainable time frame for some people.
"Less severe difficulties might become more severe [in that time frame] because the person's not able to access support or early interventions there," she said.
However it's not only about the individual - sometimes it creates barriers for participation or access to other areas as well, for example if a parent is seeking evidence to support an NDIS claim, or an assessment they need for their child.
Professor Foa said the data was clear - Tasmania needed more clinical psychologists.
"We know the data tells us there are not enough psychologists around the state, but it was really hard on our students to leave their homes in the North and North- West - it's a big ask."
That was the driving force behind opening up the new clinic in Launceston, which also helps fulfill UTAS goal of being a regionally-networked place-based university.
Professor Foa said instead of training a lot of interstate students, who would take their skills back to the mainland, UTAS was refocusing its efforts to help fill a gap for the Tasmanian economy, by providing education support for Tasmanians.
And that extends to the education offering as well, with the Master of Psychology offered in Launceston for the first time this year. There were 300 applicants and only 50 places.
"Students from here, they they're born and bred here, they want to be here. This is a lot easier for them to get to, and we can treat them here, and they can stay here and practise here, and look after their communities. And that's what it's all about."
UTAS director of postgraduate professional training programs Kimberley Norris said the clinic was "for the community" and capacity was starting at 20-30 appointments per week.
The clinic offers in-person and telehealth appointments.
"We can offer a range of services and that ranges from cognitive assessments.So, perhaps there are some concerns around learning difficulties in school or the better type of work for someone to be doing, or perhaps there's been some form of head injury that they need assessment for right through to a range of therapies available for children adolescents, adults and other adults," Professor Norris said.
Students practice at the clinic under the guidance of a registered psychologist and need to have been studying for at least five years prior to joining the clinic.
"This is an opportunity to share their skills. To share that training with the community and in doing. So, not just train the next generation of psychologists, but also increase access to psychological services for everybody."
UTAS Master of Psychology (clinical) student Alison Wilkes said it was exciting to be able to study in Launceston and have the ability to participate in the clinic.
"I've had a career prior to psychology and I know how high the need is for services like this. So it's just really exciting to know that we'll just be able to meet more of a need of the community to be able to see more clients," she said.
Ms Wilkes decided to pursue a career in psychology following a career in the arts and said the fact prior to this year the course was only offered in Hobart was a barrier for her.
"I had to do a bridging course on the mainland so I had to move, and while I was considering moving to Hobart it was definitely a deterrent," she said.
Psychology had always been an interest of hers and said her own interaction with mental health professionals had instilled in her the sense of how profound a profession it can be.
"I'm quite passionate about having services in regions, and so having something in the North and at decentralised from Hobart is fantastic," she said.
UTAS vice-chancellor Rufus Black said the new clinic would provide a vital service to Northern Tasmanians.
"As a university we are committed to helping our community meet challenges like the continued high demand for psychological services across Tasmania," he said.
"We have expanded access to psychology education so we can train more clinical and professional psychologists, which means we can also expand the community's access to much needed services through this clinic."
The Launceston clinic is an expansion of the Hobart clinic and will be open for patients next week. Referrals can be made directly by the patient for therapy or by a health practitioner.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
