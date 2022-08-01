Foot and mouth on Ministers NZ trip agenda

While in New Zealand, Minister for Primary Industries Jo Palmer will be meeting with key counterpart ministers to discuss biosecurity and the threat of foot and mouth disease as part of her excursion to the country.
"With Foot and Mouth Disease in Indonesia, it's going to be fantastic not only to be able to share what we're doing here in Tasmania [...] but also to learn what they're doing, what are they looking at for their major airports, seaports and their regional airports," Ms Palmer said ahead of her departure on Sunday.
FMD is a highly contagious animal disease that can affect a number of livestock species and has recently been detected in Bali.
Despite the federal and state government taking a hard line against the FMD threat, Mowbray man Carl Bulow - who landed in Launceston last week after a holiday in Bali - raised concerns there weren't strict biosecurity measures in place while he was passing through.
"We didn't get any information from the government while we were there. When we got back we had the questionnaire," he said.
"We kept up to date on what was happening. We washed and scrubbed our shoes with disinfectant before we left there and we threw away our thongs.
"At Melbourne airport, they didn't actually check anything anyway, and in Launceston we got stopped by a guy there who asked us if we wanted to wash our shoes and stuff."
Mr Bulow believed that the talk of potential border closures between Australia and Indonesia was unnecessary.
"It's a bit excessive. Most of the time in Bali, the livestock is not near where tourists are. I do know the people of Bali are taking precautions," he said.
Last week during Question Time in Parliament, Nationals leader David Littleproud asked the Member for Ballarat, Catherine King, what the government was doing to ensure Australia would be protected from FMD. Minister King said Australia would put $14 million towards FMD and would provide support to Indonesia.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
