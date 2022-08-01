The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Jo Palmer meeting with NZ counterparts

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
August 1 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Foot and mouth on Ministers NZ trip agenda

While in New Zealand, Minister for Primary Industries Jo Palmer will be meeting with key counterpart ministers to discuss biosecurity and the threat of foot and mouth disease as part of her excursion to the country.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.