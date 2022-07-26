Lacey Adams is a name we're likely to hear more and more.
Given her achievements of the past year it's no surprise the Launceston mountain biker has been nominated for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards female rising star category for those aged from 12-14 years.
The current under-15 AusCycling national enduro champion and national enduro cup champion is excelling in her first year in under-17s.
She secured first place in the Enduro Jam as well as taking out the Tasmania Gravity Enduro Series.
The Enduro Jam was at Maydena Bike Park in March.
The Gravity Enduro series featured four rounds with events at George Town, Queenstown, Wild Mersey and Derby.
Lacey, who competed in the three of the events, scored 1800 points which was 800 ahead of her nearest rival.
The teenager also finished third in the under-17 national downhill championship at Maydena in February.
Lacey, a Riverside High student, is a member of the Tasmanian Australian cycling development team.
What's next for the promising talent?
She's preparing for the 2022 Gravity calendar to kick off in October and has a couple of goals in mind.
The mountain biker is aiming to bring the under-17 national jersey back to Tasmania in October.
She's also keen to reach the podium at Crankworx which will be held in Cairns from October 5-9.
The Crankworx World Tour features numerous mountain biking festivals across the globe and draws elite competitors.
Austria, Canada and New Zealand are the other destinations on the world tour.
Other Junior Sports Awards athlete nominees so far this year are Deloraine footballer Ava Philpott, Launceston Aquatic Club's Steve Hanson, Mowbray Cricket Club's Jensen Smith, tenpin bowler Logan Ruffin and Newstead Athletics' Trinity Inall-Bejah.
Philpott, Smith and Hanson have also been nominated for the rising star categories.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
