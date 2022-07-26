The Examiner
Nicholas John Summers died of blood loss after a fistula suffered a traumatic rupture

By Nick Clark
Updated July 26 2022 - 10:07am, first published 10:00am
Changes made after death

A Longford man suffered heart failure after incurring massive blood loss when a medical device on his right arm was ruptured on February 16, 2016, a coroner has found.

