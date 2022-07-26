Changes made after death

A Longford man suffered heart failure after incurring massive blood loss when a medical device on his right arm was ruptured on February 16, 2016, a coroner has found.
Nicholas John Summers, 41, died two months after undergoing a kidney transplant in Melbourne in December 2015 and returning to Tasmania on January 8, 2016.
A long-running coronial inquest examined the state of Mr Summers' fistula in the weeks before his death and treatment by medical practitioners, in particular a visit by Mr Summers to his nephrologist Dr Mathew on January 19, 2016.
Coroner Andrew McKee said that an AV fistula on Mr Summers' right arm suffered a traumatic rupture.
"I therefore find that the cause of Mr Summers' death was heart failure related to exsanguination die to a traumatic rupture of an AV fistula on the right forearm," he said.
Mr Summers had a history of kidney disease and was placed on hemodialysis before a fistula on the left arm became blocked, and a new access point was created in his right arm in 2012.
He received a kidney transplant at the Royal Melbourne Hospital in December 2015 and had two aneurysms of the fistula. A doctor advised "conservative management", and he returned to Tasmania.
Mr Summers visited his local practitioner 10 times after arriving back from Melbourne.
The inquest heard from Mr Summers' family members that a scab had formed on the fistula which was described as "raised, swollen, red and brown, very dry".
The practitioner described it as "thinned out skin" rather than a scab.
Mr McKee made a finding that no scab was present on the aneurysm on Mr Summers' fistula on January 19 and did not require referral to a vascular surgeon.
However, he said that something was of sufficient concern for Mr Summers to raise its existence with Dr Mathew on January 19.
He said he preferred Dr Mathew's evidence to that of Mr Summers' partner on the issue of the fistula.
"I prefer Dr Mathew's evidence that he examined the fistula contacted the renal nurse to confirm Mr Summers had been reviewed by a vascular surgeon prior to transplant and thereafter decided no further action was warranted," Mr McKee found.
"I am satisfied that he made a proper assessment of the fistula on January 19."
Mr Summers was in the habit of bandaging the area because of concern that it would bleed if knocked.
At 5.20am on February 16, Mr Summers went to the toilet. While in the bathroom, Mr Summers started bleeding uncontrollably.
His partner treated him and called triple zero at 5.36am and a volunteer ambulance arrived from Longford 12 minutes later, followed by two paramedics at 5.54am and intensive care paramedics four minutes after.
Mr Summers was rushed to the Launceston General Hospital but was pronounced dead at 7.06am.
Mr McKee said that Ambulance Tasmania reviewed processes after the death of Mr Summers'.
Ambulance Tasmania's director of Medical Services gave evidence that new measures were put in place as a result of the review:
"I am satisfied that attending paramedics took all appropriate steps to control Mr Summers perforated fistula," Mr McKee said.
