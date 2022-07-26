The Examiner
ASX-listed Flynn Gold has begun drilling for gold near St Helens in North East Tasmania.

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 26 2022 - 7:21am, first published 3:22am
Minerals exploration company Flynn Gold has begun a major new drilling programme at its Golden Ridge project just west of St Helens, the company reported in a statement to the ASX on Tuesday.

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

