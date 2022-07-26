The nurses' union has warned it could increase the length of its proposed strike action at hospitals in the North and North-West if the government does not meet its demands in the coming weeks.
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation members will strike for 15 minutes outside the Royal Hobart Hospital at 1.30pm on Wednesday after the union's executive rejected the government's latest olive branch.
The government agreed to start enterprise negotiations early, but also wanted the ANMF to drop its dispute in the Tasmanian Industrial Commission regarding staffing, workload and workplace conditions in the state's public hospitals.
The ANMF would not drop the TIC matter, so the strike is still due to go ahead.
ANMF Tasmania secretary Emily Shepherd said while nurses from a range of RHH wards would be participating, measures were being put in place to prevent impacts on patient care.
"Members will be working individually in own wards and units to work out a plan for patient safety, that's critical to ensure that's not compromised," she said.
"There will be some members who will be attending virtually and have passed on their apologies due to staffing. We'll have nurse and midwife cutouts with names and designations for those members.
"We're very much of the view that the key issues our members are advocating are really issues that shouldn't be a concern. These are issues that are already covered in the existing enterprise agreement."
These issues include failures to meet mandated minimum staffing levels, onerous overtime, staff burnout and poor morale.
The ANMF is planning 15-minute strike action at the Launceston General Hospital on August 3, the Mersey Community Hospital on August 10 and the North West Regional Hospital on August 17.
Ms Shepherd said there was the potential for the length of the strikes to be increased.
"Once we've conducted the strike, if we aren't able to reach a satisfactory resolution with the government for members, we'll take direction from members which could include further action," she said.
Negotiations for the nurse and midwives agreement are due to start by November 1, before entering the final year of the existing agreement. The ANMF wants the 2.35 per cent pay increase for the final year to be renegotiated.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff, who is also the Health Minister, said the government was working to streamline recruitment processes to improve staffing levels.
He said the offer to begin enterprise agreement negotiations early was done in good faith.
"Our government is prepared to commence negotiations now for a new agreement as a commitment to work through, in good faith, the issues the ANMF have been raising, and to demonstrate that we are taking these issues seriously," Mr Rockliff said.
All four major public hospitals remain at COVID escalation level 3 due to staffing issues.
Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow said the government's inability to avoid strike action among nurses was a sign it was distracted by internal issues, and were not prioritising workforce problems.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
