Nurses to strike at RHH, action could escalate at LGH, North-West hospitals in coming weeks

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated July 26 2022 - 4:13am, first published 4:00am
Nurses are set to go on strike for 15 minutes at the Royal Hobart Hospital on Wednesday, and the union has not ruled out increasing its action at the LGH next week.

The nurses' union has warned it could increase the length of its proposed strike action at hospitals in the North and North-West if the government does not meet its demands in the coming weeks.

