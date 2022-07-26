Pressure all on AFL leaders, club presidents to deliver Tasmanian team

Every day that passes by leading up to AFL club presidents voting on Tasmania's bid for a 19th licence in mid-August, the pressure builds on the league and its leaders.
It would be a disgrace if Tasmanian football fans aren't granted their long-awaited wish of being included in the ''national'' competition and club presidents, who the decision bizarrely rests with despite the AFL having a board of commissioners, would stink to high heaven of self-interest.
Advertisement
Premier Jeremy Rockliff was right to threaten to withdraw his government's offer to help fund the team to the tune of $100 million over a decade plus $50 million for high-performance facilities if AFL House continues its belligerent stance on funding for a proposed, and deemed essential to the bid's success, $750m roofed stadium on Hobart's waterfront.
The AFL wants Tasmanian taxpayers to fund a high percentage of the stadium, which is yet to undergo a feasibility study and is using the example of the WA government digging deep to fund Optus Stadium.
Firstly, WA has a far bigger budget and income than Tasmania and a bigger population to sustain such a large piece of infrastructure with regular content for punters.
Secondly, this condition of a roofed stadium by the league is one it has chosen not to place on any other side in history that has successfully been granted a licence.
The AFL has been happy to, and still does, pump millions into low-yielding and faintly supported expansion clubs GWS and Gold Coast with no demand for any great return.
The fact a dispute over funding an expensive stadium could cruel the state's chances of an AFL team is laughable considering Tasmania already has two stadiums the league deems fit to host matches now. It is an arrogant position of the AFL and Tasmanians - including staunch advocates of the state having a side - are deeply divided over the need and who should fund the demanded stadium. Yes, there will be positive flow-on benefits to the broader economy to have a prime multi-use events venue that can be used all-year round in Tasmania, but how much debt should taxpayers be forced to pay off? The AFL would benefit greatly from the venue so perhaps it could be a part-owner is it so fixated on it? Help pay for it and reap some of the rewards.
The AFL owns Melbourne's Marvel Stadium so why not add to its portfolio?
Tasmania's AFL bid prepared by the taskforce stacks up and Mr Rockliff has made it clear his government's significant financial backing is contingent on the AFL guaranteeing both men's and women's talent pathways, the establishment of a Tasmanian VFL team and a guarantee that games will be played in both Hobart and Launceston.
Tasmania can do no more. Its offer and case outweigh anything before it. The decision is now over to the clubs.
A decision in Tasmania's favour would not only be justified, but it would be a win for the state's economy, help revive football's dying future in Tasmania and the AFL in general by growing its revenue and reach.
A decision the other way would be completely devoid of common sense.
It's a simple decision, but you only need to look at the AFL's history on rule changes to see how it likes to complicate things, so this side act comes as little surprise.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.