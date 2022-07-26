Pressure all on AFL leaders, club presidents to deliver Tasmanian team

The fact a dispute over funding an expensive stadium could cruel the state's chances of an AFL team is laughable considering Tasmania already has two stadiums the league deems fit to host matches now. It is an arrogant position of the AFL and Tasmanians - including staunch advocates of the state having a side - are deeply divided over the need and who should fund the demanded stadium. Yes, there will be positive flow-on benefits to the broader economy to have a prime multi-use events venue that can be used all-year round in Tasmania, but how much debt should taxpayers be forced to pay off? The AFL would benefit greatly from the venue so perhaps it could be a part-owner is it so fixated on it? Help pay for it and reap some of the rewards.

