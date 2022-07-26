The Pothapragada family moved to Launceston seven years ago from India to find work and a home to raise their newborn daughter.
Now, Kalyana Pothapragada, Vasudha Rao and Akanksha Pothapragada have been officially conferred as Australian citizens in what they have described as "a glorious day".
Advertisement
Seventy-seven new Australians were welcomed as citizens by the City of Launceston at the Tramsheds Function Centre, Inveresk, on Tuesday.
Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten congratulated the conferees' on becoming Australian citizens.
"Citizenship is a common bond which unites all Australians whether they are Australia's traditional inhabitants, first generation migrants, or descendants of earlier settlers," Cr van Zetten said.
Mr Pothapragada and Ms Rao, who both work at the Launceston General Hospital across the anesthetic ward and Intensive Care Unit, said it was one of the most important days of their lives.
"We actually didn't have any plans to settle down in this country, we always thought we're going to go back, but after coming to Tasmania we really fell in love with the place," Mr Pothapragada said.
Ms Rao said being accepted into another country was never going to be a simple task, but the community embraced them with open arms.
"It shows that Australia is quite open minded and open hearted to accept people from different countries," she said.
The newly-minted Aussies said one of their strongest pillars of support while applying for citizenship were the team at the LGH, who rallied behind them from the day they started work.
"If at any stage we could be useful for the government, or for the people, we will always be there," Mr Pothapragada said.
"It's the least we can do to say thank you for accepting us wholeheartedly into the community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.