The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Seventy-seven new Australians welcomed in citizenship ceremony

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
July 26 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CITIZENS: Akanksha, 6, Kalyana Pothapragada and Vasudha Rao. Picture: Craig George

The Pothapragada family moved to Launceston seven years ago from India to find work and a home to raise their newborn daughter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.