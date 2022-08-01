The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal's record total donation has officially been beaten.
After the passing of prominent northern Tasmanian figure Willis Jacques last year, her estate was left to Sproal and associates.
Prior to her death, Ms Jacques instructed executor Barry Sproal to allocate portions of her net worth to various charity organisations including Guide Dogs Tasmania, Ronald McDonald House and Camp Quality.
However, a mammoth $150,000 was reserved for the Winter Relief Appeal.
This year, a further $175,000 was allocated from the estate donated, bumping up the appeal's current donation numbers past $200,000.
A feeling of deep gratitude was shared by members of the four charities supported by the Winter Relief Appeal.
Launceston Benevolent Society chief executive Rodney Spinks' initial reaction to the donation was "wow".
"That's going to be a tremendous help, especially since we're experiencing what you might call a year of extremes with the cost of living which has obviously increased the levels of homelessness," he said.
A similar sentiment was echoed by the Salvation Army's doorways regional manager Anita Reeve who said the donation was "overwhelming" and "amazing".
"It will make such a massive difference to how we can support people in the community, particularly at a time when homelessness is prevalent," she said.
City Mission chief executive Stephen Brown said the news was "wonderful for the community".
"There is an extensive demand for our services this winter season, so it's marvelous to see the Launceston community respond in such a way," he said.
St Vincent de Paul acting chief executive Les Baxter said his gratitude to Ms Jacques for her second posthumous donation was hard to put into words. "What an amazing person," he said.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
