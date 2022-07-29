Nappy stress is not something everyone thinks about on a day-to-day basis, but it is something everyone can help reduce.
The Nappy Collective is working to have more collection points in Northern Tasmania to help families in need.
Tasmanian Nappy Collective volunteer leader Kelly Direen said the drive for nappies came about when a report found nappy stress impacted 1 in 10 Australian families.
A lack of nappies can lead to health issues like nappy rash and infections, as well as present a barrier to childcare.
The Nappy Collective accepts all nappies including packs that have been opened, as many parents might buy nappies and find their baby grows out of that size.
"Our volunteers collect all those nappies up, we count thought packages and redistribute them to our community partners, so that they can get to families in need," Ms Direen said.
Tassie Mums is one of those community partners and founder Clair Harris said the collective helps a lot of families in varying situations.
"In the last financial year we sent out over 700 packets of nappies," she said.
Ms Harris said boy nappies, newborn nappies and older sizes like four and fives were in high demand.
She said there had been a big change in need for nappies over winter on the back of COVID and the rising cost living.
"There's definitely been an increase not only in nappies, but in the other aid we provide," Ms Harris said.
A collection point at local business, Tazzy Tyres was started by Lara Smart when she realised the need for nappies and how many parents have nappy packs they could give away.
"I saw the collective were doing their annual campaign and needed collection points. There weren't many in Tasmania, so I signed up for both the [Tazzy Tyres] stores, here and in Devonport," she said.
The collection campaign runs from July 18 to July 31.
