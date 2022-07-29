The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Donating nappies supports hundreds of Tasmanian families

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 29 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COLLECTION: Tazzy Tyres' Lara Smart with her son Oliver and Shawn Gray are happy to support families in need of nappies. Picture: Craig George

Nappy stress is not something everyone thinks about on a day-to-day basis, but it is something everyone can help reduce.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.