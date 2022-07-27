Hadspen residents express frustration with community consultation

Residents of Hadspen have expressed frustration over the community consultation process regarding a historic church in the area.
On Monday, the new owners of the Church of the Good Shepherd, located on Main Street, said they were "disappointed" in the lack of community feedback.
Two months ago, Victorian residents Marco Youssef and Corey Smith publicly announced they were open to expressions of interest to gauge the community's views on how the facility should be used. They said no one had responded.
However, several locals said yesterday they were confused about how to give the desired feedback.
Nigel and Kym Curran said most residents of the area were on the Hadspen Community Facebook page and felt instructions explaining how they could have their say should be posted there.
On that particular social media platform, the sentiment was similar, with degrees of uncertainty displayed throughout.
Robyn Mcgrath said as a local she didn't know she could or should be suggesting what to do with the church, while Susan McHenry and Karen Jordan both said they had never heard anything about it anywhere.
Along with the desire for a clearer method of communication between themselves and the owners, Hadpen locals took the opportunity to share their thoughts on how the site should be used.
Keli Pearn said cafes in Hadspen were "very lacking" and believed the community was "crying out" for one, an issue that turning the church into an eatery could resolve.
Keeping the church intact, but converting the interior into a history room - which could also be used as a tea room - was a suggestion raised by Catherine Blackwell.
She said the idea - which received many likes and positive comments online - come to her after understanding the building's connection to former premier Thomas Reibey.
Another resident, Anna Reeves, built on Ms Blackwell's idea and suggested the historical room be accompanied by a cellar door.
However, a few other locals viewed the church as a way to possibly aid Tasmania's current housing crisis, with two suggesting it should be converted into a house and then rented out, while another said it should become a homeless shelter.
Vanessa Wallace said the owners should consider keeping the church intact and making it a non-denominational venue that could be used for events. One of the two owners, Mr Smith, apologised for any confusion and explained there had been a sign in front of the church for over two months with his contact details on it.
However, he said he was very thankful the community had now reached out with some suggestions and planned to post details on the Hadspen Community Facebook page.
"We have always been open to expressions of interest from the community and are keen to consult with them," he said.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
