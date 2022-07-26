Advertisement
Alpine Wolf, the horse tipped by many to be Tasmania's weight-for-age star in the new season, may start his next campaign in Melbourne.
Spreyton trainer Barry Campbell said a first-up run 'across the water' was an option because the rising four-year-old needed to lift his rating.
"We need to get his rating up if we are going to target the Newmarket Handicap because I reckon you'll need to be at least an 80-rater to be guaranteed a start," Campbell said on the Tasracing web site.
The Alpine Eagle gelding is already very close to that mark and he has time on his side as the $125,000 Newmarket at Mowbray isn't until November 30.
Alpine Wolf made his first public appearance for six months in an 800m trial at Spreyton on Tuesday morning and didn't disappoint.
He scored a soft 1-1/2 length win over smart gallopers Summer Fire and Vivilici in the fastest time of the morning.
Jockey Daniel Ganderton was content to sit outside Summer Fire before Alpine Wolf poked his nose in front at the 200m and went to the line under quiet riding.
"I couldn't have been happier with that effort for his first trial back," Campbell said.
"He will have another trial in a fortnight before we decide where he has his first race start.
"If we don't slip him across the water, he might go to a benchmark 76 sprint here."
Campbell is on record as saying that Alpine Wolf was never 100 per cent right last time in, when he won the Tasmanian and Launceston Guineas.
He subsequently had an operation to remove bone chips from a knee.
"He was still a preparation away and did what he did on raw ability," the trainer said.
"I reckon he will be a superstar at four and be at his best from 1400m to 1600m."
Punters were on the ball when classy bitch Wynburn Ruby made a one-act affair of the Shane Yates Memorial Cup in Hobart on Tuesday.
After opening at $1.70 with tab.com.au, the Ben Englund-trained sprinter was heavily backed to close at $1.35.
Although not the quickest to begin from box 8, Wynburn Ruby quickly worked forward and raced alongside leader Tah Allie approaching the home turn.
She then shot away to score buy 6-3/4 lengths over Pop;'s Promise ($6.50 to $8.50) with Don't Start Now ($7 to $9) 1-1/4 lengths away third.
Rank outsider Maddie's Help ran fourth with Tah Allie fading to fifth.
Wynburn Ruby's time of 25.86 was just outside her personal best of 25.67 recorded at her first start at the track earlier in the month.
She was Englund's second winner in the three-year history of the Shane Yates Memorial. He also won the inaugural running with Wynburn Lethal.
The Wynyard trainer said that Wynburn Ruby deserved to win a big race.
"She's been putting her best foot forward since a Melbourne campaign," he said.
"To be honest, I was pretty nervous about the draw but luckily enough she was able to avoid any trouble and get around close enough to the leaders."
Englund said Wynburn Ruby had been "a bit flat" after her heat win but "I gave her a quiet week and she was able to bounce back."
Tasmanian-bred two-year-old Chester Warrior made the 'blackbook' of several racing web sites after his debut at Caulfield on Saturday.
The half brother to Turk Warrior shared the lead with hot favourite River Ribble in the $130,000 2YO Handicap but both were left sitting shots for Thron Bone who ran them down in the closing stages.
Chester Warrior fought on gamely to finish third, beaten less than a length.
Racing web site racenet.com.au described the performance as a 'strong late season debut' while naming the Zululand - Ehor gelding as a horse to follow.
Chester Warrior was bred by Grenville Stud at Whitemore and sold to Lindsay Park Bloodstock for $100,000 at the 2021 Launceston Magic Millions sale.
Codi Jordan is about to join some very select company when she wins the Tasmanian senior jockeys' premiership while still an apprentice.
Jordan's double at Mowbray on Sunday took her to 61 wins for the season, eight clear of Siggy Carr with just one meeting remaining.
The publication Winners Of Tasmanian Racing by the late David Lonergan shows only three other apprentices winning the premiership in the past 40 years.
They were Bev Buckingham with 62-1/2 wins in 1981-82, Bruce Macdonald with 76 wins in 1990-91 and Craig Newitt with 61 wins in 2001-02.
Buckingham and Newitt were both 17 at the time and Macdonald 20.
Jordan is a 'veteran' at 24 but didn't start riding in races until September 2020.
Newmarket Handicap aspirant Hellova Night heads the 14 nominations for the main race at Elwick on Sunday.
He has 58.5kg in the the Benchmark 76 Handicap over 1400m where the weights are headed by Sir Simon on 61kg and Super Swoop and Street Tough on 60kg.
Although Hellova Night is still only a 75-rater, trainer Terry Evans believes the state's premier sprint over 1200m is well within his scope.
"I also think he'll be up to the weight-for-races over summer and the Thomas Lyons (1400m) would be right up his alley," Evans said.
Hellova Night was a close second to Galenus in the $50,000 Royal Rambo Quality at Mowbray in February at his last run before a spell.
He returned with a fourth to Kuroset over 1100m at Elwick on June 19 before a second to the in-form Reward Achiever over 1400m at the same track on July 10.
The final meeting for 2021-22 has 118 entries for eight programmed races.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
