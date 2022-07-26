The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Alpine Wolf on prowl again with impressive Spreyton trial win

GM
By Greg Mansfield
July 26 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HE'S BACK: Star three-year-old Alpine Wolf won a trial at Spreyton on Tuesday morning at his first appearance since a knee operation.
Tuesday's Shane Yates Memorial Cup winner Wynburn Ruby with trainer Ben Englund.
Apprentice Codi Jordan has come a long way since her first race ride on Stanfield Carus in September 2020.

Advertisement

Ad

Alpine Wolf, the horse tipped by many to be Tasmania's weight-for-age star in the new season, may start his next campaign in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.