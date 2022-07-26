Launceston cricket fans have been given another reason to smile.
Locking in the North's first men's one-day domestic game in 13 years last month, the October 26 match against Victoria has been confirmed as a day-night match.
Advertisement
Starting at 2pm at UTAS Stadium, the match was originally listed as a day game but after major interest, a day-night contest was secured.
"When it was initially announced that the Tigers would be returning to play in Launceston, understandably this was met with real enthusiasm from our cricket community in the North of the state," Cricket Tasmania chief executive Dominic Baker said.
"We received feedback from stakeholders and cricket fans in the North that with the match being on a Wednesday and the interest that had already been shown, a day-night match would make it easier for more people to attend.
"UTAS Stadium were supportive of the change, and after making the request to both Cricket Australia and Cricket Victoria, we were thrilled that they were both supportive of it too."
City of Launceston Mayor Albert Van Zetten joined Baker in supporting the decision.
"The later start time of 2pm will make it much easier for any fans who may work who want to attend the game and watch first-class cricket action at its very best right here in Launceston," he said.
The Launceston match-up will be the first Tigers match in Tasmania for the season and Launceston's first of three domestic clashes.
UTAS Stadium is hosting two Big Bash matches, with the Hurricanes facing the Perth Scorchers on Monday, December 19 and Brisbane Heat on Wednesday, January 25.
WBBL action won't be hitting Launceston this season after hosting 12 matches in a hub-like environment last year but will visit the North-West Coast, playing at Latrobe for the first time on November 15 and 16 against the Melbourne Stars.
Two Tasmanian WNCL matches are yet to have a ground announced, meaning UTAS Stadium's trio of matches could be added to in the coming weeks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.