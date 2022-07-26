Disused and forgotten sheds across the state's North will be transformed into musical performances spaces in August as part of this year's agriCULTURED festival.
The Acoustic Life of Farm Sheds will bring three performances to the Meander Valley in a combination of food, sound, and ecology inspired by producer Andrew Viney's upbringing in rural Tasmania.
Mr Viney said over August 6 and 7, audiences would travel between Old Wensleydale's barn, Dairy Plains Memorial Hall and Leith Farm for three musical performances from local and mainland artists.
"It's a drive in the country, interrupted by 20 minutes of music that interpret the shed or the location that the music is being played and has been written for," he said.
"The drive, the music, and the travel work together. They're all designed so we know what the audience will experience".
Designed to cover the themes of water, climate, and soil, the performances will feature dance, song, story, and digital media, and will also host agricultural discussion panels after the shows as part of a specially curated ''Landscapes of Learning'' program.
And with musicians as varied as a vibraphonist, organ player, and a boat builder-turned-percussionist who uses found objects, Mr Viney said he hoped audiences would be taken on a journey.
"I think that's the magic of what these artists can do to help audiences see more intensely and see buildings, spaces from a different angle here."
"We wanted the music to tell the story of the people who learned how to own properties over the years and the families and the sound of the building, and in this case, we're looking at telling the story about the environment," Mr Viney said.
Although the Acoustic Life series has been running as part of Big hART since 2014, Mr Viney said it made sense to pair up with agriCULTURED festival, which is aimed at linking up Tasmania's agricultural industry with tourism.
"What they're trying to do is encourage economic activity and sustainability and respect for the environment, but also encourage tourism with a light touch," he said.
"It all fits in with what we are trying to do in regional communities."
