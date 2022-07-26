Gallery: Premier League buzz for junior soccer players

What a thrill it was for youngsters to learn from West Ham United Academy professional coaches last week.
Almost 100 soccer players from across the state enjoyed a two-day camp at Buckby Motors Park in Launceston.
Launceston City's Alex Aylott, Showtime Soccer School's Declan Brown, West Ham United Academy's Josemar Santos and Litan Zaman and Showtime Soccer's Nick Taylor were among the mentors.
West Ham, a London-based club, have their first match of the Premier League season against Manchester City on August 8.
They then take on Nottingham Forest on August 14.
Camp pictures from Launceston City Facebook page.
