The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gallery: Premier League buzz for junior soccer players

July 26 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What a thrill it was for youngsters to learn from West Ham United Academy professional coaches last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.