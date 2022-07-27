Readers of The Examiner will have the opportunity to win a sporting prize with a romantic twist.
An intimate experience for two people at UTAS stadium is up for grabs.
The prize, which is valued at $300, includes a fully catered afternoon of romance at an AFL game between the Gold Coast Suns and Hawthorn on August 6.
Hawthorn's head of Tasmanian operations, David Cox, said the private box had one of the best views in the stadium.
"It's a private room with windows that open onto the field, and it's adorned with gold curtains and flowers," he said.
"If you're looking for something special to do with someone you love that you've never done before then why not take your date to the game and watch it in comfort and style."
Mr Cox said the game was of significance too.
"The players will be wearing a Peter Hudson legends guernsey," he said.
"That's to celebrate his legacy with the club and the game."
He holds the highest career goal-per-game average - 5.64 - in VFL and AFL history, and is only one of two players from those same leagues to average more than five goals per game.
The goalkicking machine from the sleepy town of New Norfolk is credited as being the starting point for a now unwavering bond between Tasmania and the Hawthorn football club.
That bond was so strong a statue dedicated to the footballing giant was unveiled in his hometown last year.
Mr Cox said the game, which is set to be the Hawks third in Tasmania this year, was also about celebrating Tasmania's Hawks members, who he referred to as "legends".
"They've stuck with us through thick and thin, so hopefully we can treat them with a win," he said.
Gold Coast currently sits in 12th position on the ladder with 32 points, while Hawthorn are breathing down their neck in 13th with 28 points.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
