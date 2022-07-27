The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Private AFL box on offer for lucky winner

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
July 27 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COULD BE YOU: Eliza Jones and Pat Kearney in the Hawks date room at UTAS Stadium. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Readers of The Examiner will have the opportunity to win a sporting prize with a romantic twist.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.