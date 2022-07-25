Dishonest repeat pee swapper to contest jail term

A woman who had her drug treatment order cancelled after repeatedly substituting other people's urine for her own to disguise her drug use should face 18 months' jail, a Tasmania Police prosecutor told the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Chantal Elizabeth Dance, 31, of Dilston, had her order cancelled recently after Magistrate Sharon Cure found she was incapable of being honest and complying with the stringent conditions of the order.
Dance first substituted urine just 10 days after her November 16, 2021, start on the order.
A drug treatment order allows a recipient to avoid jail if they comply with strict conditions including passing regular urinalysis and committing no imprisonable offences.
Ms Cure took submissions on whether Dance should receive any credit for compliance with the order.
Prosecutor Angela Robinson said that the only credit should be for the time she had spent in jail since March 26, 2022.
Ms Robinson said a key factor in consideration of sentence was Dance's reoffending.
A number of charges to which Dance has pleaded not guilty, including an attempted escape from the court, have been allocated to a different magistrate.
Dance appeared in the Supreme Court in Launceston on Monday on six counts of perverting the course of justice.
Defence counsel Kim Baumeller said Dance had complied to some extent by attending counselling sessions and meeting with her case officer.
Dance was admitted to the drug treatment order on November 16, 2021. Ms Cure found that the first urine sample on November 26, 2021 supplied by Dance contained a substance from an anaesthetic, Propofol Glucoranide, which was irrefutable evidence that it was from a different bladder.
"She provided a sample on the January 5 that was not her own because it was not at a temperature consistent with it being a genuine sample," she said.
In a telephone message approached a friend saying "Wee for me today".
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
