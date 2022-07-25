The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Chantal Elizabeth Dance's defence counsel is arguing she should get some credit for compliance

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 25 2022 - 9:00am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dishonest repeat pee swapper to contest jail term

A woman who had her drug treatment order cancelled after repeatedly substituting other people's urine for her own to disguise her drug use should face 18 months' jail, a Tasmania Police prosecutor told the Launceston Magistrates Court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.