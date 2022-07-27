Future generations depend on decisions now

IT IS unfortunate climate policy remains a political football "The Greens need to get real on climate" (The Examiner, July 15).
Although 43 per cent emissions reductions by 2030 is not nearly enough to limit warming to 1.5 degrees, Australia does need a reasonable legislated baseline 2030 target as a foundation to provide clear direction for business and industry.
Incorporating a ''ratchet mechanism'' to enable increased ambition over time seems a sensible facilitator of further ambition.
I urge our leaders to find consensus that allows the debate to shift toward policy implementation that will activate a whole-of-society effort to reduce our emissions this decade.
Future generations are depending on us to start kicking some climate goals.
WE'VE heard a lot lately about homelessness, the shortage of housing and the prevalence of short-term accommodation such as Airbnb.
I have analysed publicly available 2018, 2020 and 2022 Airbnb data and the results are quite telling. The total properties rented have increased 12.94 per cent from 4459 in 2018 to 5036 in 2022; the percentage of whole-house availability has increased from 76.25 per cent in 2018 to 84.75 per cent in 2022.
What is more worrying is the largest Tasmanian host's portfolio has doubled from 40 in 2018 to 81 in 2022. The second largest host has increased their portfolio by 67.65 per cent.
It's not possible to tell whether these are businesses or an individual, but they are clearly operating a business.
Can Energy Minister Guy Barnett ask Aurora Energy if these "businesses" are on a business tariff because Aurora says residential tariffs are only "available for premises that are used, wholly or principally, as private residential dwellings".
As many of these short-term properties are in tourist areas, rental properties for tourists and other workers are limited, potentially limiting employment opportunities.
YET again Geoff McLean has put forward his view on my insistence regarding parking meters and their excessive cost (The Examiner, July 15).
I stress again that $3.20 an hour is my main topic.
Mr McLean went to great lengths to explain why he finds them so convenient as he only has to tickle his mobile phone to pay. How easy is that but, as he pointed out, not everyone is up on that, although there is always the cheap parking if there is space of course.
I do not have an argument with the gentleman. We are all entitled to our opinion, but I am beginning to feel like a naughty child being ordered to write on the blackboard 100 times "do not give cheek to the teacher".
It now happens that I need to focus on the council and councillors and put forward my dislike of this issue. So it is with great regret that I have come to the decision I will attend a meeting and stir the pot.
It could be enjoyable as I do enjoy an argument. I will have to keep it low key though just in case my blood pressure decides to blow its gasket.
I AM writing to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who supported The Smith Family's 2022 Winter Appeal.
This show of support could not have come at a better time, with the fallout from COVID still impacting children's education, particularly those experiencing poverty.
The Smith Family's vision is a world where every child has the opportunity to change their future - and our programs equip students with the knowledge, skills, and aspirations they need to unlock their potential.
With the donations received, The Smith Family will provide extra learning and mentoring support nationally to an additional 12,857 children and young people during terms three and four. These include an out-of-school reading program and our after-school learning clubs.
We know these evidence-based programs work because we measure the progress of students to ensure they are benefiting. In the last year, our programs reached about 180,000 children and young people. And with more young Australians in need of support than ever before, we want to extend this reach to 250,000 in the next five years.
But we can't do this vital work alone, and that's why community support is crucial. So, to everyone who generously contributed to our appeal, I say a great big thank you.
