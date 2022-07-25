In possibly the greatest achievement by a Norton since Edward Norton's Golden Globe win as best supporting actor for Primal Fear, Angus Norton claimed the three votes for North Hobart in the player of the year award.
The Demons accounted for Glenorchy, who are locked to the bottom of the table, by 48 points with Norton starring with a four-quarter performance against the Magpies.
It was a Devils' trifecta as Norton was joined by Matthew Campbell (two votes) and Josh Cleaver (one vote). The pair beat out Nick Jackson (five goals) and Lachlan Murphy-Dale (four goals) who also had solid performances.
Ollie Preshaw's six-goal haul against North Launceston was rewarded with three votes. The Clarence forward was a dominant presence in the Roos 17.9 (111) to 11.6 (72) win over the Bombers.
Preshaw managed six goals, 19 disposals and 13 marks to be the difference for the Roos in the 39-point win.
The win moved Clarence to two games clear of Lauderdale and North Launceston on the table after they beat both opponents in recent weeks. Clarence's James Holmes got two votes and the Northern Bombers' Ben Simpson managed one vote in his return to league action.
"For him to come back after the spell he had and have the impact on the game that he did was fantastic and he got through unscathed, which is better than the way he played," North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
"He was the one that was flying the flag at the contest stuff and that's what he does, he's our captain for a reason."
Elsewhere it was a clean sweep for Launceston as they were rewarded for their 41-point win over Lauderdale. Brodie Palfreyman's midfield dominance was rewarded with three votes while Alec Wright's defensive exploits secured two votes and Jake Hinds got one vote.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
