The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | July 27, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
July 26 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bravely step into another world or walk on by

A LIFE ON THE STREETS 

LAUNCESTON'S most troubling and pathetic figure lies beneath a couple of bed coverings and a tiny scattering of miscellaneous items, prostrate on the Wellington Street footpath near the Canning Street corner, and has been in the vicinity for about three weeks without any visible signs of life support - living and breathing in sub-zero temperatures more often than not.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.