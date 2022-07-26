Bravely step into another world or walk on by

LAUNCESTON'S most troubling and pathetic figure lies beneath a couple of bed coverings and a tiny scattering of miscellaneous items, prostrate on the Wellington Street footpath near the Canning Street corner, and has been in the vicinity for about three weeks without any visible signs of life support - living and breathing in sub-zero temperatures more often than not.
This man, who appears to be aged in his 60s, is only visible by his left hand which is partially uncovered.
Tens of thousands of people of all ages pass by in cars, trucks and buses daily, plus a smaller number on foot, scooter and bicycle.
Many questions need answering, but the bottom line is how can this situation exist - is it freedom of choice by someone with a mindset to ignore convention, or is it the product of a helpless individual who has abandoned what we would call a normal life and is without the capacity to effect change?
My moral dilemma is I do not possess the bravery to step into his world and invade his privacy by approaching him to check on his condition and offer assistance if needed.
What to do?
I WOULD ask Greens health spokesperson Dr Rosalie Woodruff to show Tasmanians the evidence for her statements when it comes to mask wearing in children as they return to school for term three.
She claims mask-wearing regulations "will reduce staff and student absences, improve learning and keep children better protected". There is no evidence to support her claim.
In fact, Australia's former deputy chief health officer Dr Nick Coatsworth stated in an interview on July 11 that: "there are no studies, no evidence that masks in schools make a difference. These are the kids that need to take off their masks and get back to learning as they used to".
Indeed, there are studies that suggest school children may well suffer deleterious physical, emotional, social and educational effects being forced to wear masks. If politicians are going to weigh in on public health measures, they should at least appraise themselves of the evidence rather than spouting nonsense.
I WOULD like to respond to Raymond Harvey's letter, regarding failure to help Ukraine (The Examiner July 19).
Israel did criticise Russia and assisted with medical supplies, bulletproof vests, admitted more than 20,000 Ukrainian refugees and did more.
Iran has threatened Israel's annihilation for decades and has been supplying Israel's enemies with money, weapons, training and, in recent times, tried to establish military bases in Syria. These are a direct threat to Israel and so it has been bombing these bases.
Russia has its own bases in Syria and this could lead to inadvertent bombing of Russian assets there. So it allows Israel to continue its raids. However, if Israel supplied weapons to Ukraine, Russia would object to further raids in Syria. That would lead to increased activities by Iran, which would endanger Israel's security.
As a matter of fact, Israel increased its military assistance to Ukraine and consequently Russia expressed its displeasure with its raids in Syria. This is diplomatic talk for "stop assistance to Ukraine or else".
Mr Harvey, would you help the military assistance other nations provide to stop Russia and, as a result, severely endanger your own country?
ROS Lewis notes that civil disobedience actions posed absolutely minimal inconvenience in Launceston (The Examiner, July 8).
It may be minimal in this case, but it is trying to get a message across by pushing against the average person. This style of protest may be useful in some areas, but for climate change, the action needed is to reach out to people not disrupt them.
This is what the teal candidates managed to do on the mainland, and if a teal or independent candidate had run in Bass, Bridget Archer may have lost her seat over being part of a government too weak on climate change. Maybe at the next election Bass can have an Independent candidate run on the climate emergency.
WHAT a disgusting waste of ratepayers' money. Half a million dollars would have more than saved the YMCA, in the form for which it was intended, as well as provided showers for the homeless.
