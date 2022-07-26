The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Advocates fight for Lake Pedder restoration to be recognised by United Nations

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated July 26 2022 - 3:55am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GLOBAL GOALS: Lake Pedder Restoration activists kayak across the World Heritage lake earlier this year. Picture: Supplied.

Advocates are fighting to have one of the state's most iconic lakes recognised as Australia's flagship restoration project for the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration campaign.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.