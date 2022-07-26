Advocates are fighting to have one of the state's most iconic lakes recognised as Australia's flagship restoration project for the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration campaign.
Lake Pedder, located in the heart of the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, was flooded in 1972 as part of the Gordon River hydro-electricity scheme, but in the intervening decades has been slowly restored.
Now, after being highlighted as one of the country's environmental silver linings in the latest National State of the Environment report, community activists are pushing for the site to be restored to its pre-flood glory.
Former Tasmanian senator and Lake Pedder Restoration Inc. convenor Christine Milne AO said the federal government had a "historic generational" opportunity to put Australia on the world stage as a global leader in environmental restoration.
"It's entirely achievable to restore Lake Pedder, now it just needs the political will to do so," Ms Milne said.
"World leaders have recognised that the loss of biodiversity is as big an emergency as global warming and that they go together".
Ms Milne said Tasmania's reputation as Australia's "clean and green" state meant a restored Lake Pedder could "add millions to the brand of Tasmania".
The recent State of the Environment report highlighted Lake Pedder - most well known for possessing the largest freshwater beach in the country - for its highly scenic and biologically rare and unique values.
The report said the removal of dams for environmental rehabilitation had become commonplace globally, which made the lake a strong contender for restoration as a UN-listed project.
However, restoring the lake would require major engineering and technical studies to remove dams in the area, something Ms Milne acknowledged was a "complex and fantastic challenge".
And although federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek would have to sign off on recognising the lake as the nation's flagship restoration project at the UN, Ms Milne said change would have to begin at a state level.
"I doubt that the federal government would pursue it without the state government's agreement," she said.
"The Rockliff government being on side will also depend on if there's money on the table, or what's on the table for Tasmania to cooperate federally".
