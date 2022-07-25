Structural issues continue to dog state economy

Tasmania has slipped down the rankings of economic growth according to a report by the stockbroking arm of Commonwealth Bank, but structural issues in the state economy may be to blame.
Corinna Economic Advisory principal economist Saul Eslake said sustained improvements in Tasmania's economic performance would only be achieved by addressing "deep-rooted" structural problems.
Mr Eslake said Tasmania's under-performing education system and inefficient taxation system would need to be addressed before the state saw economic growth similar to the middle of the last decade.
"In the case of the education system, we have the poorest participation and attainment rates of any jurisdiction except the Northern Territory," he said.
"Payroll tax and land tax are efficient taxes, whereas stamp duty on land transfers is a horribly inefficient and very volatile source of revenue, and insurance taxes are likewise a pretty horrible way of raising revenue".
It's a view shared by Deloitte Access Economics, whose Business Outlook report for July noted structural issues would "likely to again dog... Tasmania in the years ahead".
However, Mr Eslake said Tasmania's ranking dip should not be interpreted as an alarm bell.
"It should prompt us to pay more attention to some of the deep-rooted challenges which have been a drag on Tasmania's economic performance and potential for a very long time," Mr Eslake said.
What the CommSec report really identifies, he said, is who is "most improved", not "best on ground".
CommSec's quarterly reports assess each state and territory on economic growth, retail spending, equipment investment, unemployment, construction, population growth, and housing finance.
Each economy measured is given a percentage rating compared with what is 'normal', which in this case is the decade average.
Mr Eslake said because of what was being measured, Tasmania was always going to have trouble maintaining the top spot.
"The height of the "bar" over which Tasmania needed to "jump" in order to do so [has] kept creeping higher," he said.
Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer Will Cassidy said although dropping from first to third place shouldn't be cause for alarm, the report should be a "wake-up call".
"Tasmania's weakness is listed as housing finance. I believe that's because of availability, which is causing problems for the state on a number of different levels," Mr Cassidy said.
He said the state's high number of infrastructure projects had boosted the state's equipment investment metric in the report.
"While we're ranked second on equipment investment at the moment, I don't see that staying as one of our strengths," he said.
"With the next quarter starting off in winter, and with the shortage of housing, I don't see how we'll improve, but I would like to see us improve, that's for sure".
