State's first judge-only trial in the pipeline

Tasmania may have one of its first judge-alone trials in the near future.
Lucy Flanagan, the defence counsel for Paul Justin Smyth, told Justice Robert Pearce in the Supreme Court in Launceston that an application for a judge-alone trial had been filed.
Justice Michael Brett will hear the application on July 28 at 4.15pm.
Mr Smyth has pleaded not guilty to wounding and intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a stabbing attack in the Kings Meadows gymnasium about 1.30pm on July 1, 2020.
He is accused of stabbing Luke John Duncan, 32, in the face and hands at the Zap Fitness gym.
Judge-alone trials became available in Tasmania on June 8 and do not require a jury.
More than 300 people faced the Supreme Court in Launceston, Burnie and Hobart for directions hearings.
Tasmanian had a Supreme Court backlog of 659 on June 30, 2022 compared with 711 as of June 30, 2021.
Hobart had 299 cases, Launceston 181 and Burnie 168.
Crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff said that the Crown had filed a nolle prosecui in relation to Robert Harold Gerard because he had died. Justice Robert Pearce said no further order needed to be made.
Gerard was on bail for wounding Jeremy Shea in January 2020 when he murdered Michael Hawkes and wounded Judith Ann Hawkes at Reedy Marsh on January 12, 2021.
Accused murderer Kerry Lee Whiting was remanded in custody until October 17.
The court heard that the appointment of his counsel Evan Hughes as a magistrate meant his new counsel Fabiano Cangelosi had to review a crown statement of facts and consider a possible resolution.
Mr Whiting previously pleaded not guilty in December 2021 to the murder of Adrian Paul Mayne and the attempted murder of Natalie Joyce Harris, 36, at a house in Ravenswood on November 25, 2021.
Mr Whiting also pleaded not guilty to a count of aggravated burglary of a house in Prossers Forest Road.
Justice Pearce asked for an update on a case involving Mark Anthony Carr who had not appeared in court since October 2019.
"It is time the court was informed about what is happening... three years is a long time," he said.
Crown prosecutor John Ransom said Mr Carr lived in Queensland.
Mr Ransom said that Olivia Jenkins, counsel for accused murderer Tobias Pick, had put a proposal to the prosecution which needed to be carefully considered.
Justice Pearce told Adrian Connor Bailey that he faced a substantial delay waiting for a trial for cultivating cannabis for sale and that there would be a substantial benefit to Mr Bailey and to the legal system if it could be resolved early.
The court also heard that two courts, each holding a trial, would be used in Launceston in September for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19. Court No.2 has been used as a jury room for more than two years.
Justice Pearce also dismissed a charge of aggravated burglary and stealing against a man who failed to appear on February 2, 2000.
Justice Pearce also inquired about a case involving a former teacher which was of some age.
Mr Ransom said the man lived overseas.
"My suggestion is to put it on the grid [schedule for trial] Mr Ransom," Justice Pearce said.
Mr Ransom said he had to lobby to get it on the grid because defence counsel Greg Richardson had many commitments.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
