The new owners of a historical church in the North are "disappointed" after receiving no expressions of interest from the public over the past two months regarding how the facility should be used moving forward.
Hadspen's Church of the Good Shepherd was controversially sold in February after several members of the community publicly announced their displeasure with the heritage-listed property hitting the market.
Months later, Victorian residents Marco Youssef and Corey Smith officially purchased the 154-year-old structure.
Instead of beginning works themselves and turning the church into whatever they pleased - within heritage Tasmania's guidelines - the duo wished to consult with residents of the area to understand their views on how the church should be used.
"Not a single person within the community got back to us," Mr Smith said.
"We've advertised it fairly well and have even offered the former tenants an opportunity to return to the facility, so it's very hard to analyse what's going on because we've received no feedback at all, not even regarding how much it would cost to use or if we we were expecting money at all."
Mr Smith said he and Mr Youssef were now forced to consider undertaking works on the facility themselves.
"This was not bought as an investment that would derive some sort of financial return, it was bought to preserve a much-loved church in the area I grew up in," he said.
"But now because no one has come forward it's up to Marco and I to make the hard decision between whether we leave the church as is and maintain it, convert it into a residential property for ourselves, or turn into some form of commercial venture like a cafe or reception hall."
Mr Smith said even if the pair decided to go ahead with any such works, they would still be open to offers from the public and emphasised that all works done to the property would be easily reversed.
The construction of the church was initially undertaken in 1868 and was overseen by Thomas Reibey who was a former premier of Tasmania and the grandson of Mary Reibey, a convict and later businesswoman whose contribution to Australia was considered so important she was depicted on the $20 note.
When the build was partially complete a scandal erupted and Mr Reibey was alleged to have "indecently dealt with a married woman". This, paired with his wife's deteriorating health, and his property's decline in value, resulted in a lack of funds and only one person left working on the site.
By 1870 all work had ceased with the walls remaining unfinished and the building lacking a roof. Despite this, both Mr Reibey and his wife Catherine were still buried there.
The church remained incomplete for over ninety years, until plans to finish it emerged in 1957. By 1961 the build was complete and a service was held within it the next day.
