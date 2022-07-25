Council must take a stand against impact of short-stay accommodation

I AM appalled the City of Launceston council, the same body allowing anyone who would like to turn their home into short-stay accommodation and therefore making our vulnerable people more likely to be homeless, is spending so much money on putting in shower facilities for themselves.
This policy could be excused somewhat if it was to open those showers and facilities to the homeless people who have none.
In solidarity with people who, through lack of rental availability and affordability, are homeless, I will no longer support staying in whole-home short-stay accommodation.
I encourage other people to also take a stand while the unintended consequences of open-slather planning and lack of regulation all around Australia are creating a homeless underclass. This should not be allowed to be a homeowner's choice when their choices are meaning another section of the community is in such housing stress.
IS there a pedestrian overpass planned for Invermay Road from the university side of Invermay Road to the side with the shops including the Invermay newsagents and the art supplies shop? Students, staff and visitors will be slowing vehicle flow if pedestrians still rely on pushing a button to stop traffic.
Launceston does not need another area clogged with slow-moving traffic.
Recently one walker held up five cars. How often will something like this happen when the university is fully functioning?
HAVING recently moved to beautiful Launceston from Geelong, I am finding the speed limits completely unsuitable for the road conditions.
A short drive up to Lilydale and able to drive 100km/h was enough to support this - what are they thinking?
If having a short-fused tailgater was not bad enough (while I felt driving no more than 90km/h was sensible), passing on a hill topped it off. Many of these roads are goat tracks and the speed limits should reflect that.
How can a government look at spending millions on a flash new stadium in Hobart and seriously not look at protecting its people by addressing an obvious deadly safety issue here? It has me shaking my head in disbelief.
WE used to laugh at Marie Antoinette's solution to hunger among the peasants.
One day we'll laugh at the Greens', especially of the teal shade, solution to our electricity problems.
Let the peasants install batteries and so on by the side of electric vehicles in their garages, "invest" in massive transmission overalls and then take advantage of all that free solar energy available at multiple sites a long way from where electricity is required.
Don't worry about the insignificant difference between intermittent energy and reliable electricity - faith will take care of that.
IT IS pleasing to read the Education Department will no longer require evidence of vaccination status from its staff.
All other Australian states have already dropped their education mandates. Tasmania's health advice follows that of similar jurisdictions so it makes sense mandates are dropped here also.
Tasmania has a vaccination rate of 99 per cent for over 16s. There have been many COVID cases in schools this year so far with only vaccinated staff present, and they are overwhelmingly minor illnesses. It is well known vaccination does not stop the spread of COVID.
It is hard to see how a small number of unvaccinated staff in schools present any risk.
JIM Collier advocates a simplistic solution to Jo Ford who mentions an encounter with our new million-dollar car parking meters (The Examiner, June 30).
As Jim says, we could catch a bus from home and have more time to shop and wander around our CBD.
I do wonder Jim, have you ever tried catching a bus with bags of shopping, along with walking the streets? Have you considered some people may have a long walk from the bus stop to their home, some may need a taxi from the bus stop, or how about if it's teeming with rain?
Maybe reading my letter will bring you back to reality. Incidentally, how many times have you used a bus service recently?
