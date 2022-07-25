The Examiner
Letters to the editor | July 26, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
July 25 2022 - 8:30pm
Council must take a stand against impact of short-stay accommodation

A NEED FOR REGULATION

I AM appalled the City of Launceston council, the same body allowing anyone who would like to turn their home into short-stay accommodation and therefore making our vulnerable people more likely to be homeless, is spending so much money on putting in shower facilities for themselves.

