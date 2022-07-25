The latest art project from the West Tamar Council Youth Department will be a series of miniature doors designed and painted by the region's youth.
Titled Smile, the project will encourage patrons to stop and smile whilst viewing the artwork at the Irene Phelps Youth Art Competition and Exhibition in Beaconsfield in late November.
Advertisement
The art competition and exhibition have sparked interest in the community, with Rotary Club of West Tamar members forming a committee to help organise the event. Year 5 and 6 pupils from Beaconsfield and Exeter schools can enter, while there is an open category for you aged 16-25.
"There is a strong sense of community for this project and everyone loves having the opportunity to help," mayor Christina Holmdahl said.
"With so many gifted young artists in the West Tamar, we wanted to create an opportunity for them to have their work seen by the public and to gain exposure," she said.
The Beaconsfield Men's Shed members are making the miniature doors for Smile and their valuable knowledge and skills have been important in developing the project.
The Men's Shed's Michael Alleyn said, "the Shed, which is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, is a space where you can learn new skills, be involved in community projects, get advice, or just come and share a laugh. It's a great opportunity for men of all ages to connect, especially if they want to do creative woodworking projects or just gain friendly advice," Mr Alleyn said.
"We would love more young men to come along and take a look at what we do," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.